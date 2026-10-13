Court TV Taps Yospace for Streaming Ad Insertion

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, England—Court TV has struck a deal to use Yospace’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution to deliver addressable programmatic ads to viewers of its streaming channel.

The deployment follows Court TV’s February acquisition by Law&Crime. Both outlets are multichannel platforms for true crime and legal content, airing gavel-to-gavel courtroom proceedings, expert legal analysis, investigative reporting, award-winning documentaries and original programming through a team of veteran journalists and legal experts. Court TV’s streaming channel is available across video platforms such as Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Yospace’s DAI solution was deployed in five weeks to meet Court TV’s tight time-scale requirements. The solution was seamlessly integrated with Court TV’s existing infrastructure, enabling full monetization of its ad inventory from launch.

Yospace said its technology can monetize streams as soon as viewers press “play,” even if they join during an ad break. As advertising can cover up to 20 minutes of every viewing hour in the U.S. market, Court TV benefits from additional ad revenues across a significant proportion of its audience, Yospace said.

Yospace’s solution also uses dynamic pre-fetch technology to ensure ad decisioning services have enough time to fill all ad requests and achieve maximum value for each ad spot. Observability dashboards are applied to provide detailed, real-time insights for a constant lifecycle view of ad operations, allowing Court TV to fine-tune the ad experience and ensure maximum ad performance at any given time, Yospace said.

“Court TV’s integration into Law&Crime had to be completed in an incredibly short timeframe, leaving no room for errors. Yospace’s extensive knowledge and experience in Dynamic Ad Insertion, and its highly collaborative way of working, meant potential challenges could be anticipated and addressed early, helping us to get to market quickly,” Law&Crime Chief Technology Officer Debasish Mishra said. “Its innovative technology enables us to maximize the value of our advertising and ensure consistently high ad performance.”

More information is available on the company’s website.