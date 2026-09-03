Accedo, MediaKind to Feature New Multiplatform Streaming Solution at IBC2026

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Accedo and MediaKind will show their newly launched end-to-end, multi-platform streaming solution that enables operators of all sizes to launch, manage and monetize branded streaming services across TV, mobile, web and set-top boxes during IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The joint white-label solution brings together the combined expertise of both companies, which have a long track record of designing, launching, operating and continuously evolving operator streaming services at global scale. Together, Accedo and MediaKind have helped many of the world's leading telecommunications providers, broadcasters and media companies deliver premium video experiences to millions of consumers worldwide.

The solution is powered by Accedo’s native application framework and cloud-based application management tools, which support all major connected TV, mobile and web platforms, as well as MediaKind’s MK.IO platform.

The joint solution provides operators with a scalable and reliable cloud-based pay-TV platform that reduces deployment complexity while maintaining the flexibility to customize the user experience and evolve services over time.

"The streaming ecosystem has become significantly more complex in recent years, making it increasingly challenging for operators to launch, manage and evolve modern streaming services cost-effectively,” said Accedo chief revenue officer Mrugesh Desai. “By combining Accedo's expertise in delivering world-class user experiences with MediaKind's market-leading backend platform, we've created a proven solution that dramatically reduces complexity, accelerates deployment and lowers total cost of ownership. Just as importantly, operators benefit from a platform backed by two companies with decades of experience launching and continuously evolving streaming services at scale.”

Designed to reduce implementation risk, engineering costs and time-to-market, the joint solution simplifies customer onboarding while delivering a consistent, premium user experience across Android STB, iOS, Android Mobile, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV and web. Operators can rapidly customize branding, user experience and service configuration without the need to build and maintain multiple native applications from scratch.

"Operators are looking for a faster, lower-risk path to launching premium streaming services without compromising on quality or flexibility. This solution combines MediaKind's trusted MK.IO Platform with Accedo's market-leading application technology to deliver a production-ready offering that enables operators to go to market quickly while retaining the ability to innovate and differentiate over time,” said MediaKind senior vice president of product and marketing Shahar Barr.

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The joint solution powers Canada’s Cogeco's EPICO streaming service, demonstrating its ability to support large-scale commercial deployments.

The new streaming solution will be shown in the Accedo and MediaKind IBC2026 stands, 5.D76 and 1.D71, respectively.