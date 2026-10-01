Slovenian Broadcaster Taps Synamedia for Local Ads on Its International Channels

LONDON—Telekom Slovenije, Slovenia’s largest provider of telecommunications and TV services is using Synamedia Iris to enable advertising airtime on international channels to be sold locally.

Managed by TSmedia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telekom Slovenije Group, the service uses Synamedia Iris ad regionalization technology to replace international ad spots with locally sold advertising for Slovenian audiences. This allows TSmedia to monetize advertising opportunities on international channels that were previously unavailable to the local market.

The service currently supports advertising on AMC and BBC. TSmedia can plan and schedule local campaigns using its existing advertising workflows, while Telekom Slovenije can use its existing TV infrastructure with no changes required to viewers’ set-top boxes.

TSmedia chose Synamedia for its experience in delivering tailored advertising solutions for tier-one operators and its ability to integrate ad regionalization into existing broadcast and advertising workflows.

“Our goal is to provide advertisers with access to high-quality audiences and premium content environments,” said TSmedia managing director Igor Gajster. “Synamedia Iris enables us to effectively connect international television content with local advertising opportunities. With AMC and BBC, we are expanding our TV advertising offering and giving brands new opportunities to engage viewers through relevant and effective campaigns. This marks an important step in the development of our advertising ecosystem, bringing together linear television, digital media and targeted advertising solutions.”

More information is available on the company’s website .