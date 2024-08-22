Yospace To Showcase Dynamic Ad Insertion Developments At IBC 2024

STAINES-UPON-THAMES, U.K.—Yospace will feature its ability to scale its dynamic ad insertion solution for major global events at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The company will present insights gleaned from major sporting events this summer, which demonstrated the sheer scale of addressable advertising in the streaming age. Its technology powered the delivery of nearly 6 billion advertisements across four continents during Euro 2024 and 4 billion during the 19 days of the Olympic Games, the company said.

All ads were one-to-one addressable and benefitted from real-time, transparent measurement. These events point towards the type of scale that will become commonplace as the industry moves forward, it said.

Among the company’s highlights for IBC 2024 are:

IAB Tech Lab certified measurement: Yospace’s dynamic ad insertion is enhanced by its IAB Tech Lab-certified Open Measurement SDK, which delivers better advertising value by opening up more sources for buying ads.

Server-guided ad insertion (SGAI): Through demonstrations of server-side ad insertion (SSAI) alongside server-guided ad insertion (SGAI), IBC delegates will see the consistency of high-quality viewer experiences delivered by both methods for live streaming, AVOD and FAST channels.

Live orchestration for pop-up channels: Yospace’s Live Orchestration demonstration with Capella Systems provides real-time curation of ad opportunities, ensuring that rightsholders tap into the benefits of Yospace’s technology, including for temporary channels. Capella’s tooling is seamlessly integrated with Yospace’s core platform and users can also elect to run Live Orchestration through Akamai’s Cloud Computing services for added efficiency and reliability.

