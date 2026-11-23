With Vizrt’s announcement earlier this month that it was acquiring Chyron, the world of broadcast and media graphics will continue to thrive with both options under one umbrella.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Chyron CEO Mike Truex and CFO Frankie Mignano are resigning from their responsibilities after a 30-day transition period, and Chyron will now be rebranded as "A Vizrt Company."

The sale of such an iconic brand in our industry—where even the casual viewer is aware of what a “Chyron” is—is not being taken lightly by Vizrt CEO Rohit Nagarajan.

Chyron CEO Mike Truex (L) and Vizrt CEO Rohit Nagarajan (Image credit: Vizrt)

In an interview with TV Tech, Nagarajan acknowledged Chyron’s legacy while emphasizing that initially, change will be incremental and based on its customer-centric focus.

Although he declined to reveal who approached who in terms of the acquisition, Nagarajan, who took over the helm as CEO in 2024, said that, in addition to sharing many of the same customers, they also share the same goals.

“We've been on opposite sides of the table for a long time, and at the same side of the table very more often than people recognize, since we've got so many joint customers who have Viz and Chyron footprints,” he said. "And in conversations, we discovered that we probably have more in common than we actually realize. And when we start looking at it from a customer's viewpoint, there's going to be more value in us doing the work for the customer as opposed to having customers stitch together these workflows themselves.

“We both have a vision of where the industry could be headed from complexity to simplicity, a software-defined future, the power that agentic and AI can bring in terms of disruptive workflows, which are very similar. So we're working on similar roadmaps.”

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Customer Continuity

Noting the importance of customer continuity, Nagarajan nevertheless said the companies are already working on where products can be enhanced through integration or otherwise.

“This isn't an acquisition where we want to buy a company and leave it on the side and let it run on its own, and then just confuse customers where two sets of people approach the customer, two sets of products that we provide to the same customer,” he said.

“Candidly, I think we've done so many acquisitions in the past where that's been the case, and we've not really generated the true value that the customer can receive by genuinely integrating the products and the value for ourselves as well in terms of integrating tech stacks and and all the rest of it," he added. "So we're putting together a team composed of Chyron product management and Chyron R&D leadership, Viz product managers and Viz R&D leadership. They've been at work for the last week and a half since this transaction actually closed, and they are pulling together what a converged roadmap will look like.”

Product overlap and gaps will be assessed with attention paid to market strengths, he added.

“Where we have gaps in our original Vizrt portfolio, which Chyron fulfills, and then there are areas around maps and weather and news ticker—there are areas where we have very similar, if not same, capabilities around CG and asset management and the rest of it,” Nagarajan said. “And as we work through those decisions, what we're trying to make sure is we have iterative feedback from customers as we understand where capabilities of one can be merged into the other, and then we come out with an outcome that actually creates value.”

Can customers of both companies see converged platforms in the near future? Nagarajan says it depends.

“This isn't a case of saying ‘you switch one off and you move to the other,’ or ‘hey, this is just the upgraded version of the platform that you need to step up into,’” Nagarajan said. “We want to make sure we're not only coming up with that converged platform at a point of time in the future, but that we're also providing that safe harbor, safe journey structure for customers to get there.”

Nagarajan says such a roadmap should be ready by next spring

“It's an iterative process—what we have in the first quarter of next year will be informed by inputs we receive between now and March.”

Nagarajan says he’s “lost count” of the number of customer meetings he’s had since the acquisition was announced but said that while feedback has been positive, customers have a lot of questions. He added that a strong common denominator is that both companies are well known and well-established in the industry.

“Customers appreciate that they have a stability of a partner that they can continue working with who has scale, and that means they can make longer-term decisions and a partner who's now looking to provide a broader platform as opposed to them having to do that integration themselves,” he said. “That being said, clearly there was concern among some of the customers in what this means for a Chyron-specific roadmap, which is why we were so keen to ensure that that clarity is provided sooner.

This is an industry that, in many ways, has thrived on complexity. And what agentic and AI allows you to do is not just take that complexity and hide it away. Rohit Nagarajan

“People were keen to understand and confirm that existing roadmap commitments that we'd made continue to hold, which I was at pains to explain that we will,” he added. “They were all very understanding of the fact that four days into having closed an acquisition, it is very hard to have a detailed level of clarity about which product goes where and product roadmaps. But they were obviously very eager to understand at the earliest."

On the Horizon

In terms of new markets, the company focuses on three verticals: M&E/broadcast, sports and now enterprise, a market that Nagarajan finds particularly promising.

"That's actually a really exciting vertical for us because we're seeing such enterprise broadcast convergence take off, and with our roots of new tech and NDI and the software-defined platform that we have, we see a lot of enterprises who are now looking in a hybrid workforce themselves, who are looking to connect with employees or customers or partners, in much the same way that broadcasters have really held on to viewers," he said. "We've got customers who want to have the same experience in broadcast and in sports but for a different viewer base, which is employees, customers, and partners."

Nagarajan is particularly excited about the potential of HTML 5 graphics, something he said Chyron has taken a lead in.

“[Chyron has] capabilities that we didn’t have in a Vizrt stack and Chyon allows us to flesh out the entire portfolio with these best of breed solutions, which have a substantial footprint amongst our customer base now in North America,” he said. “There are parts of the roadmap where Chyron had some extremely exciting ideas about how they wanted to take it forward, which mirrored what we wanted to do, and one of them is HTML5 graphics and what we were thinking about from Flowics [which Vizrt acquired in 2022], what they were thinking about around Prime and Chyron Live. I'm really excited about seeing how we bring the two together and make that part of the agentic HTML5 launch that we have next year.”

With AI top of mind at the moment, Nagarajan says the company is taking a pragmatic approach, noting that every developer has been using agentic coding assist across the entire development team since the beginning of this year, and “that's had a massive productivity boost.”

Nagarajan says AI will be the most disruptive technology ever to hit the broadcast industry, but “in a positive sense.”

“There will always be storytelling and humans at the center of it all, but what agentic AI does is take away all of the rest of the noise that was unnecessarily creating complexity,” he said. “This is an industry that, in many ways, has thrived on complexity. And what agentic and AI allows you to do is not just take that complexity and hide it away, it gives you the opportunity to actually think through more simplified, streamlined workflows without the baggage of the past, and do it in a manner that is fast enough to to allow you to to gain those benefits. So we see the benefits on both sides internally for us from a product development lifecycle.”

Geographically, acquiring Chyron will give Vizrt a stronger presence in North America, which was the impetus behind the transition, Nagarajan said.

“North America is the most exciting market around broadcast sports and the intent of people to do more exciting storytelling,” he said. “So we see our growth in North America and North American sports, which was one of the original intentions behind the transaction.”