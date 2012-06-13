HARMAN's BSS Audio Broadens Network Interoperability, Adds Dante(tm) BLU-806 and BLU-326 Processors to Soundweb(tm) London

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - In a move to broaden network interoperability of its category-leading Soundweb London audio networking and processing platform and provide integrators with more comprehensive choices, HARMAN's BSS Audio today added Audinate Dante(tm) enabled processors to a line that also includes Cirrus Logic CobraNet(r) and AVB. As a result, HARMAN Professional and BSS Audio now provide deeper technology solutions and support for legacy projects, current large format fixed installations and progressive AVB-enabled networks in the pipeline.

The BLU-806 offers the same configurable signal processing capability as the existing BLU-800 device. Both new devices offer configurable inputs and outputs, compatibility with all Soundweb London input and output card options, logic processing capability, the 256-channel Soundweb London digital audio bus and GPIO.

Each device offers up to 16 inputs and outputs, configurable in banks of four. Card options include analog mic/line inputs with Phantom Power, analog outputs, digital inputs (AES/EBU and S/PDIF), digital outputs, the Soundweb London AEC Input Card and the Soundweb London Telephone Hybrid Card.

The BLU-806 and BLU-326 devices allow 64 incoming Dante channels and 64 outgoing Dante channels.

"System designers using Soundweb London will now have the choice of AVB, CobraNet or Dante as the digital audio transport, using the Soundweb London digital audio bus to complement the application-specific transports. Most importantly, system designers are able to deploy each of these transports using a single software application," stated Iain Gregory, Marketing Lead for Installed Sound at Harman Signal Processing.

The BLU-806 and BLU-326 along with the other members of the Soundweb London family provide the building blocks of the perfectly tailored system solution.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG(r), Harman Kardon(r), Infinity(r), JBL(r), Lexicon(r) and Mark Levinson(r). The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.3 billion for the twelve months ended March 31, 2012.