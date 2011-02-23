Triveni Digital CTO to Address Mobile TV and Non-Real-Time Delivery of Broadcast Services at the 2011 NAB Show

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Feb. 22, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company's CTO Richard Chernock will present two sessions at the Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) to be held during the 2011 NAB Show. Chernock will speak on non-real-time (NRT) delivery of broadcast services during "The Future of Television Broadcasting" session scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, in Room S219 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. At 3:30 p.m. the same day, during the "Implementing Mobile TV" session also in Room S219, he will present on non-obvious considerations for adding mobile DTV to a broadcast station.

"Television viewers are increasingly becoming accustomed to being able to access media content whenever they want. In the face of surging demand, broadcasters can employ the launch of mobile DTV and the shift toward non-real-time delivery of content to make the most of their video assets," said Chernock. "I look forward to providing NAB Show attendees with both technical and practical information that will help them understand and take advantage of these emerging delivery models."

Chernock's first presentation will provide an overview of NRT services, review several use cases, explain the underlying technology/standard, and discuss some of the considerations for adding NRT capabilities to a DTV broadcast system. His second presentation will summarize known considerations necessary when adding mobile DTV to broadcast operations and discuss non-obvious considerations including workflow, content considerations, provision of interactive services, and service protection.

Chernock is a longtime presenter at the BEC and a well-known speaker at various broadcast industry conferences. He has held many leadership roles in ATSC and SCTE, contributing to the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG), chair of the Non-Real-Time Services and Mobile/Handheld management layer activities within ATSC, and chair of other ad hoc committees within ATSC whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Chernock also participates in the SCTE's Hybrid Management Sub-Layer (HMS) activity.

The 65th Broadcast Engineering Conference, scheduled to be held from April 9-14 at the Las Vegas Convention center, addresses the most recent developments in broadcast technology and focuses on the opportunities and challenges that face broadcast engineering professionals around the world. Each year hundreds of broadcast professionals from around the world attend the conference. They include practicing broadcast engineers and technicians, engineering consultants, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers, distributors, R&D engineers, plus anyone specifically interested in the latest broadcast technologies.

