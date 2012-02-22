Orad to feature broadcast graphics, video server solutions

Orad will showcase new broadcast graphics and video server solutions at the 2012 NAB Show.

Orad will highlight its TD Control, which lets technical directors select different video box compositions and assign different video sources to each video box, enabling tasks like switching on-air from six video sources to different video sources with one click of a button.

The company also will show PowerPlay, a turnkey solution that manages fast turnaround sports productions from ingest, through instant highlight editing, to dedicated sports media asset management in a post-production environment.

Orad also will show PlayMaker, the company’s SD/HD, slow-motion video server for live sports productions. PlayMaker provides up to eight I/O channels of high-quality ingest in multiple video formats, including DVCpro, DNxHD and JPEG200, with synchronized slow motion replay and powerful yet simple editing tools.

