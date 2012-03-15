Vaddio Launches World’s First High Definition USB PTZ Camera

The ClearVIEW HD-USB is the world’s first broadcast-quality HD PTZ camera with USB and Ethernet streaming built right into the camera. Now you can directly plug an HD PTZ camera directly into your PC – without the need for a separate capture device. Because the ClearVIEW HD-USB uses standard UVC drivers, no special USB drivers need to be installed. As a result it works seamlessly with any software application running on any OS that supports USB 2.0 devices.

“For the last two years we have been inundated with requests for a professional-quality high definition PTZ camera,” explains President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “As more enterprise videoconferencing users adopt soft codecs such as Skype and Microsoft Lync, they are demanding better performance than what a webcam can deliver. With our new camera they can finally achieve broadcast-quality video from a USB camera."

The ClearVIEW HD-USB also supports H.264 video streaming. With a built in Ethernet network interface you can now do both IP control and IP Streaming directly from the camera. It supports either RTSP or HLS streaming protocols.

The camera features a 19x optical zoom lens with a 58.1-degree wide angle of view – wide enough to view everyone at a standard conference table, as well as capture an individual from a long distance at 3.2 degrees in a larger room. The zoom range provides great flexibility for a wide variety of applications.

Add the optional USB Quick Connect cable system and extend the USB, power and control up to 300 feet. This way you can mount the camera anywhere and not worry about the cabling distance from the computer.