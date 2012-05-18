Brainstorm Introduces SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer at InfoComm

New Version of Industrywide Favorite for Time Code Solutions

Brainstorm Electronics, the world leader in time code and clocking solutions, is introducing for the first time at InfoComm 2012 the new SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer. This new model of the industry favorite is designed for large A/V systems, theme park attractions, cruise ship entertainment, synchronized water fountains, and remote recording trucks, among many other applications. http://www.brainstormtime.com

Brainstorm's new SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer, replaces the industry standard SR-15+. It is a time code reader, distributor, reshaper, analyzer and generator all in a 1U rack mount device. The analyzer indicates format, frame rate, errors and video phase, and outputs a comprehensive report; the 1x12 distributor reshapes the signal; the optional generator repairs drop-outs and generates new code. All SMPTE and EBU SD/HD rates are supported. Ethernet is included for reporting and to set parameters and update firmware.

About Brainstorm

Brainstorm products deliver complete solutions for all sync requirements in the post- production, recording and broadcast environments. Designed for operations ranging from audio recording studios to large post-production houses and major broadcast facilities or remotes, Brainstorm offers the most comprehensive package for all clocking needs, providing versatility in the widest range of applications.

Experience the new Brainstorm SR-112 at InfoComm in Las Vegas,

June 13 - 15, Booth # C11349

For more info, visit: http://www.brainstormtime.com

or phone 323.845.1171