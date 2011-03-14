Small Tree to Feature GraniteSTOR ST-Vault at NAB 2011

At NAB 2011, Small Tree will feature GraniteSTOR ST-Vault, the first product in its new GraniteSTOR Archive line of tape storage systems created to protect critical video and audio assets (Booth SL10505).

GraniteSTOR ST-Vault will include the latest LTO-5 tape technology capable of storing up to 3TB per cartridge, all over Ethernet. Achieving data transfer rates up to 1TB/Hour by matching speed of the host system to keep drives streaming while maintaining data integrity to and from the ST-RAID array, ST-Vault offers flexible configurations and an advanced 6Gb SAS interface.

ST-Vault, which can be connected to the primary or secondary SAS ports from any of Small Tree’s existing GraniteSTOR storage products, will allow clients to backup content directly from the storage unit with minimal down time for Final Cut and Pro Tools users. Additionally, the new solution provides investment protection of vital video and audio content with a safe and reliable method for safeguarding these assets for years.

GraniteSTOR ST-Vault is just one of the performance components offered by Small Tree today that provides networking solutions for both GbE and 10 GbE network-based storage products catering to Final Cut Pro and Pro Tools users to fulfill demanding real-time video and audio editing requirements.

Designer of simple-to-install, affordable Mac-based networking and shared storage products, Small Tree is the premier multi-port Ethernet networking technology provider for OS X customers, enabling cost effective Ethernet shared storage technology. For more information about the company and its products, please call 1-866-STC4MAC (1-866-782-4622), or visit http://www.small-tree.com or follow Small Tree on Twitter @SmallTreeComm.