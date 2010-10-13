MULTIDYNE UNVEILS INNOVATIVE Fiber-Saver COMBINING EXISTING FIBER GEAR AND NEW HD FEEDS, UP TO 18 OVER ONE FIBER

NEW YORK, N.Y., OCTOBER 12, 2010 – MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will introduce the MultiDyne Fiber-Saver at Content & Communications World (CCW) EXPO 2010 (Booth 916). The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver is an innovative solution for combining as many as 18 signals from new HD-SDI camera feeds, and optical signals from existing fiber gear into one single-mode fiber. This allows stadiums, arenas and ball fields to increase signal capacity without the need to pull into place more multi-strand fiber optic cables.

Mobile trucks, OB vans and facility managers can now offer expanded video and audio capacity when hosting major events without having to deal with additional fiber cabling and costs to cover the event. The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver transport accepts video SDI signals ranging from 270Mbs up to 3Gbs and converts them into an optical signal. The transport also handles the optical signals from existing transmitters and receivers that were previously operating on and using up the limited fiber infrastructure within the facility. The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver can manage these reassigned or displaced transmitter and receiver pairs, freeing up fiber to allow for more signal capacity.

“With HD taking hold, our users, especially in stadiums and arenas, are looking for a cost effective means to easily expand their signal capacity to handle the increase in HD cameras,” says Frank Jachetta, managing director, MultiDyne. “When using a traditional fiber infrastructure users would have to pull in more fiber cables to handle the required signal expansion.”

The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver has the capacity to handle any combination up to 18 existing transmitter/receiver units operating at 1310nm to 1610nm or new HD-SDI feeds that are then combined and sent over just one single-mode fiber. This represents an increase in signal capacity of up to 400%, for each four existing transmitter/receivers that are connected through the MultiDyne Fiber-Saver. Consider the system expansion capability offered by the MultiDyne Fiber-Saver; an 18-strand fiber cable could now provide enough capacity for 17 new feeds in addition to the signals handled by the MultiDyne Fiber-Saver that uses only one strand from the 18-strand cable.

The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver card has been designed for the openGear frame; expanding MultiDyne’s openGear product offerings. This is an ideal method to expand system capacity over one fiber, using only 2RU of rack space. The SNMP Dash-Board monitoring system provides for both local and remote monitoring of the transport.

For more information on MultiDyne’s line of products and customization options, please visit MultiDyne at Booth 916 or at www.multidyne.com.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne’s fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company’s other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company’s Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.