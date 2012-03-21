AmberFin to introduce new version of Unified Quality Control

At NAB 2012, AmberFin will unveil a new version of UQC, the company’s Unified Quality Control solution for content ingest and transcoding operations.

AmberFin also will announce new multi-transcode capabilities for iCR, its file-based content ingest and transcoding system, and launch phase two of the broadcast-IT-workflow training program “Bruce's Shorts,” which will include an enterprise version.

AmberFin's UQC solution for content ingest and transcoding operations is in use in production at broadcasters and facilities around the world. The latest version of UQC will feature an improved user-experience, third-party plug-ins to add new levels of quality control, new integrated ingest capabilities and a streamlined workflow interface.

AmberFin also will unveil new software-based multi-transcode capabilities for iCR that will enable users to run up to eight different transcode nodes simultaneously on a single PC.

See Amberfin at 2012 NAB Show booth SU9005.