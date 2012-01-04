VSN will present its new releases at CABSAT 2012

The Spanish company will show new versions of all the solutions included in its ‘Spider’ platform. The innovative VSN’s broadcast architecture allows working in a distributed, multi-site environment, cloud computing, multiplatform distribution and seamless integration among multiple areas.

VSN will be present in the next edition of CABSAT that will take place next February 28th – March 1st in Dubai. Promoting its new generation of broadcast software solutions, the company will showcase new versions of its products in the areas of News Production, Content Management and Distribution and Advanced Graphics. All the new releases will be available at the booth S1-G21.

Included in the Spider platform, the new VSN’s Workflow Manager allows full customization of a TV Channel’s different workflows, thus generating a fully automated production operative. The seamless integration with VSNIPTRANSFER to work in a distributed environment (WAN), and the combination of Web architecture with Windows and Mac OS platforms, results in a powerful distributed, multiplatform ecosystem for the news production and the content management and distribution.

VSNNEWS features now a set of new functionalities including the system’s integration with different social networks like Twitter and Facebook and SOA interfaces with MAM solutions. The proposed architecture is completely scalable as it grows, because most of services are now centralized and operated by ‘workers’, no matter the size of the system and the number of lo-res and hi-res clients involved.

The VSNWIRES new module allows for the reception, transcoding and storage in the VSN’s MAM system, of the stories from external news agencies, content providers and ENGs. All metadata included by the news agencies are filtered and formatted. Thus, all journalists receive the news in real time and they can drag and drop what they wish to the playlist’s text or video. The video (if it exists) is transcoded to the main format compatible with the selected editors.

Also, in the way towards enhanced interoperability, VSN will be showing a complete integration of its VSNIPTRANSFER content contribution tool with Avid’s editing environment. Avid’s NLEs are also compatible and iNews can be integrated with VSN’s MAM system since last NAB. The same VSNIPTRANSFER client can now be installed on Mac OS too.

In addition to this, the new 5.0 VSNCG+ version will also be available for demonstration at the VSN’s booth. The new, enhanced platform for advanced graphics ensures compatibility with new hardware/multicore processors, and native support for 32/64 bit. The integration of the most advanced OpenGL 3.0 offers a significant speed boost, while maintaining low CPU load, ideal for HD needs. The new, powerful GUI features search filters, multilevel undo and floating windows.