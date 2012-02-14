Wohler Teams With Eyeheight to Make KARMAudio Loudness Control Available on openGear Platform

WATFORD, GB -- Feb. 14, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced a licensing agreement with Eyeheight, a leading developer of compliance solutions for the broadcast and post-production industries based in the U.K. Under the agreement, Wohler will integrate the company's KARMAudioRT loudness control technology into a 2-RU card compatible with any Ross openGear frame, and with the openGear DashBoard network control and monitoring application.

"We're a long-time leader in signal management, and we're pleased to be taking a popular signal-processing technology such as Eyeheight's KARMAudioRT and putting it into the marketplace as a cost-effective solution," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "It's part of Wohler's core philosophy to help customers get the job done at a reasonable price, and we believe that this openGear card will be the most attractively priced loudness-control solution offered to date."

Wohler is actively engaged in providing loudness and monitoring solutions, both through the company's modular AMP2-16V 16-channel audio- and video-monitoring platform, and its award-winning Pandora loudness analyzer. The company recently announced that it is providing the ancillary data and captioning capabilities of its acclaimed HDCC solution on the openGear platform, and the KARMAudio solution introduced today represents another significant step forward not only in terms of loudness control, but also in Wohler's work as an openGear partner.

The automatic perceptual loudness control offered by KARMAudio technology is based on ITU-R BS.1770 multichannel perceptual loudness and true peak measurements, and sophisticated proprietary correction algorithms. KARMAudio products make it easy for users to comply with emerging loudness practices such as ATSC A/85:2009/2011 (as required by S.2847), EBU R 128-2011, and short-term peak loudness requirements (e.g. U.K. BCAP rule 4.7).

"Our KARMAudio technology has been well-accepted by users including major broadcasters, and we're excited about the additional opportunities opened up by our new licensing agreement with Wohler," said Martin Moore, sales and marketing director at Eyeheight. "The openGear platform is a perfect vehicle for making this powerful technology more readily and widely available throughout the broadcast and production industry."

The new Wohler openGear card equipped with KARMAudioRT loudness control technology will be on display this month on Wohler's BVE 2012 stand L26, and available for purchase from Wohler and its worldwide network of authorized distributors.

About Eyeheight

Eyeheight (www.eyeheight.com) designs and manufactures SDI/HD-SDI equipment for programme-origination, quality-assurance, post-production, playout and associated areas. This includes hardware legalisers, logo generators, safe-area generators, keyers, colour correctors and aspect ratio converters. Eyeheight products are available worldwide.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.