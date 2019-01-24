TSL Products Implements Global Advanced Broadcast Control System Training Program

Marlow, UK, January 24, 2019 – With increasing demands on resources, budgets, and the rapid adoption of IP and distributed production, broadcasters are more reliant than ever on tools that allow them to remain focused on creating great content. TSL Products’ Advanced Broadcast Control Systems bring complex systems under a single point of control and minimizes operational complexity, allowing staff to deliver high-quality outputs with minimal risk of error. Since each company has its own workflow, TSL has implemented a worldwide Training Program to ensure that users are armed with the knowledge to implement the full capabilities of the system, and to help engineers understand how it can be configured to assist with existing and future projects.

Most recently, TSL debuted its new training program in Brazil across two different cities – one in Rio de Janeiro and one in Sao Paulo. Each session took place over two days and was attended by engineers from CNT, TV Globo, Record, Band, Globosat, ESPN, FOX, SKY, BroadTV, Seal, LineUp, among others. The purpose of the training was to demonstrate TSL’s control platform and help engineers in the configuration of projects currently underway in Brazil.

“It was interesting to see that each attendee identified different applications for their specific project,” says Sergio Bourguignon, TSL Products Business Director for LATAM. “One of the points that most caught the attention of the participants was the ease of configuration and the comprehensiveness of the solution.”

The sessions are led by TSL Customer Support Engineer Ben Bate, and Control Product Manager Tom Pollard, who have conducted one-on-one trainings around the world for customers including Diversified in the U.S., Live HD Abu Dhabi and MBC in the UAE, and Ideal Systems, Benchmark Singapore and Astro in Malaysia. By hosting more regional training sessions, TSL is opening this service to all customers in the region in order for them to maximize on their use of the product.

“Customers sit at the heart of everything that TSL does, so through empowering operators and engineers by giving them complete control of the system, their job becomes much easier,” says Tom Pollard, TSL’s Control Specialist. “When given the ability to design appropriate user interfaces, our customers can use our control platform as a simple unified system to deliver the professional output needed, all whilst avoiding expensive support contracts.”

Starting in February 2019, TSL will be conducting training sessions in Germany. Throughout the year, the team plans to continue expanding the program to various customers across the globe starting with the U.S., Europe and India.

