Vodafone Spain and Valencia Football Club Complete Successful Trial of 4G LTE Broadcast Distribution Using Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000

eMBMS-Ready ViBE VS7000 Provides Encoding Platform to Distribute Unprecedented Five Simultaneous HD Channels to Valencia CF Fans

RENNES, France -- May 22, 2015 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that its award-winning ViBE(R) VS7000 multi-screen and HEVC encoder was chosen by Vodafone Spain and Valencia Football Club for Spain's first live trial of an LTE Broadcast network on May 17. Vodafone Spain and Valencia CF used the ViBE VS7000 to distribute five simultaneous channels of live HD content to fans' mobile devices in Mestalla Stadium during Valencia CF's last Spanish League match against Celta de Vigo.

Based on evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) standards, LTE Broadcast is designed to distribute a single instance of the content to multiple users for more efficient use of available bandwidth spectrum. With capacity constraints eliminated, the technology is ideal for delivering high-quality video to mobile users in device-dense locations such as sports venues without lag time or delay.

As an eMBMS-ready solution, the ViBE VS7000 provided the video encoding technology for converting the HD content to mobile formats during the trial. Offering a full IP video solution tailored for Web TV and OTT service delivery, the ViBE VS7000's built-in support of MPEG-DASH, integration with eMBMS, and rich interfacing capabilities, made it the perfect choice for this eMBMS LTE Broadcast solution.

Vodafone Spain's successful LTE Broadcast trial delivered exclusive video content to Valencia CF fans in the arena via a new application on their mobile devices. Designed to enrich fans' enjoyment of the football match, the content was tested using the 4G network infrastructure that Vodafone has deployed in the stadium and delivered in real time over five separate HD channels.

"All over the world, 4G LTE networks are changing the way consumers think about accessing video on their mobile devices. The growth of 4G LTE-capable devices is exploding, and video traffic over the Internet and mobile networks will reach unprecedented levels over the next few years. The rapid evolution and innovation of mobile consumer devices is not only driving an ever-increasing demand for HD services, but also differentiated value-added services such as live in-event broadcasts," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "With the ViBE VS7000, we're staying on the forefront of these trends. Building on an extensive feature set that already includes MPEG-DASH for linear and non-linear output and complemented by proven integration with eMBMS technology, the ViBE VS7000 provides a unique answer to operators and service providers looking to expand their service portfolios to video broadcast and multicast offerings over 4G LTE networks.

