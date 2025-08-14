DAZN Turns to MediaKind For FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Global Streaming

Achraf Hakimi of Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe of Chelsea fight for the ball in June’s FIFA Club World Cup final.

DENVER, Colo.—Sports entertainment platform DAZN relied on the MediaKind MK.IO elastic, cloud-native streaming platform to support high-quality streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which concluded last month.

DAZN held the exclusive global broadcast rights to the inaugural tournament, which featured 32 of the world’s top soccer clubs competing in 63 matches across 12 stadiums in the U.S. and was streamed live to hundreds of millions of viewers in more than 200 markets.

The tournament was the first major live sporting event DAZN streamed with its newly deployed, multiregion MK.IO service from MediaKind.

MediaKind was DAZN’s exclusive cloud-based live event delivery partner on Azure. With its API-first design, real-time adaptability and cloud elasticity, MK.IO enabled DAZN to deliver consistently low-latency, broadcast-quality video at scale, regardless of geography, platform or device, the company said.

“Broadcasting the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to soccer fans around the world requires reliability and agility,” James Pearce, senior vice president of broadcast and streaming at DAZN, said. “MK.IO supported DAZN in scaling effortlessly, adapting in real time and delivering a seamless streaming experience. The service simplified our operations and helped us make world-class soccer more accessible than ever across all devices to fans worldwide with complete confidence.”

MK.IO allowed DAZN to orchestrate end-to-end video workflows from ingest to playback while dynamically scaling in response to match schedules and peak global demand. The upgrade to MK.IO has assisted DAZN’s growth and unified operations and delivery on a scalable, resilient and cloud-agnostic service.

In addition to supporting the tournament, DAZN has also selected MediaKind’s cloud-connected technology as the sole solution for its 24/7 linear channel processing. The initial deployment supports 40 channels and runs on-prem on DAZN’s own infrastructure, with additional scaling planned, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website.