New EditShare XStream Shared Storage Lineup Opens Doors for Many Media Facilities

NAB 2015 Press Previews

Booth SL10510

Las Vegas, NV — April 10, 2015 —EditShare®, the technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, has announced the immediate availability of an enhanced XStream shared storage product lineup, providing a complete range of storage solutions for media organizations of any size. Each XStream model integrates Flow Media Asset Management, including AirFlow, enabling facilities to make media accessible through their own private cloud.

The XStream storage product family includes:

EditShare XStream EFS: award-winning distributed, fault-tolerant “scale out” storage system that offers enterprise-class storage capabilities and collaboration features to a broad range of production and broadcast facilities – at unbeatable price points. Configurations can range from under 100TB all the way up to five Petabytes.

EditShare XStream HT: high-performance, scalable shared storage ideal for production companies, post facilities, OB trucks, news operations and schools that need powerful media and project sharing. A single XStream HT server configuration can provide anywhere from 32TB to 480TB of storage.

EditShare XStream ST: high-performance, cost-effective shared storage for organizations that need powerful media and project sharing, but on a more limited budget. XStream ST is available in 24TB or 48TB configurations.

EditShare Field 2: high-performance portable shared storage that is ideal for instant in-the-field collaboration or office environments that require media and project sharing in a small, quiet box.

“EditShare shared storage solutions power over 3,500 of the world’s leading creative facilities, offering extensive collaboration tools and outstanding performance,” comments Bill Thompson, XStream product manager, EditShare. “And more than just a place to put your media and project files, every XStream system includes Flow, our comprehensive media asset management platform for managing file ingest, as well as scanning, logging, cataloging and searching media, still, graphics, documents and other files. Flow gives facilities the ability to automate redundant tasks and makes content easier to track and access. Staff spend less time managing media and more time making magic.”

All EditShare XStream storage models include:

Integrated Flow Media Asset Management

AirFlow for web-based Flow access

Hardware RAID protection

Enterprise-class hard drives

Media and project sharing for Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer, Grass Valley EDIUS and Lightworks

Guaranteed real-time “edit in place” performanc

Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA) that lets facilities manage any number of EditShare storage servers from a single interface for unlimited expansion

Attendees to the NAB 2015 exhibition can book a private demonstration to see the XStream shared storage product lineup on EditShare’s booth (SL10510).

EditShare Press Briefing at NAB 2015

For more information about EditShare at NAB 2015 or to attend the EditShare NAB Press Briefing held on Tuesday April 14 at 4:30pm (booth SL10510), please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com, orregister here.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2015 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

EditShare XStream EFS Field 2

EditShare XStream EFS