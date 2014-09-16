Telestream Products Receive Official DPP Certification

Telestream®, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, received notice that its Vantage and Switch products were amongst the first to achieve DPP/AMWA certification as part of the DPP (Digital Production Partnership)’s new Compliance Program. Version 6.3 of the Vantage platform --which provides a broad range of enterprise-class transcoding and file-based workflow automation software products-- adds several new capabilities for assembling and encoding DPP AS-11 MXF files, while Switch, Telestream’s free multi-format media player, can now be used to visually QC DPP files on the desktop.

A not-for-profit partnership funded and led by several UK broadcasters, the DPP was created to provide a framework that enables the UK broadcasting industry to come together and share best practices to help ensure that digital video content can be easily and cost-effectively distributed to audiences via multiple platforms. To that effect, the DPP has worked with the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) to create a robust process for testing and certification of products. This allows manufacturers the opportunity to put their products through an external assurance check against the DPP’s criteria, and will help content creators identify products that have been independently assessed.

With the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) initiative's October deadline quickly approaching, Vantage adds several new capabilities for assembling and encoding DPP AS-11 MXF files. The Vantage DPP Workflow Portal allows entry of DPP metadata and the creation of multi-part DPP packages from one or more media files. Vantage’s Post Producer application automatically assembles the DPP timeline, including bars, tones, slates and correct multi-part spacing. The entire DPP solution is completely unified and includes full encoding, timeline rendering and metadata assembly without requiring editing personnel or XML programmers.

UK-based broadcaster, ITV, one of the leading partners in the Digital Production Partnership (DPP), has already announced that it has placed the Telestream Vantage platform at the heart of its new Content Delivery Modernisation (CDM) project.

Telestream is committed to bringing additional capabilities to market as the AS-11 DPP specification progresses. As a member of the AMWA board of directors, Paul Turner, Telestream’s vice president enterprise product management, is actively engaged in defining the evolution of file-based workflows and educating the industry.

“Telestream is proud to be an industry leader with file-based delivery and DPP compliant workflows,” said Paul Turner. “Being one of the first vendors to achieve DPP/AMWA certification was vital for our many UK customers and serves as an important milestone for the rest of the world.”

Telestream has written a comprehensive solution brief for DPP file creation workflows that details how its Vantage product can quickly and automatically transcode and assemble compliant DPP files. It is available online at the following link: “The Complete Solution for DPP File Creation”