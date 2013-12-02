Camera Corps Q-Ball Captures Sebastian Vettel Making History as Four-Time Grand Prix World Champion

AUSTIN, TX, DECEMBER 2, 2013 — When Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel won the U.S. leg of the 2013 Grand Prix season, the Q-Ball system from Camera Corps, a Vitec Group company with extensive experience in designing specialty camera systems, was on-hand to capture the action. The host broadcaster relies on Q-Ball to provide unobtrusive, high quality HD video to capture these special moments, most pointedly this season when pictures of Vettel accepting his trophy as the four-time winner of the 2013 Grand Prix at the Indian Grand Prix were broadcast to millions worldwide.

"Success breeds success," comments Shaun Glanville, Business Development Director of Camera Corps. "Our aim is to design and build remotely controlled camera systems that offer engineers the high-precision control that a driver would demand from a racing car. Many of the world's leading broadcast producers in sport, documentaries, music productions and reality television shows, prove that we have accomplished this ambitious goal and continue to do so. The images obtained from a Q-Ball camera of the Formula One Grand Prix winner is a classic example of the quality and flexibility of the Q-Ball system."

Q-Ball cameras are used by broadcasters worldwide, and by the Red Bull production team itself, to generate high-quality video coverage of sports events. Other recent applications include capturing the victory celebrations at a major UK motor race this summer followed by World Series Diving from Boston Harbor, Massachusetts. Each Q-Ball incorporates a 10:1 zoom lens which enables the remote operator to produce wide angle and close-up shots while retaining full live-action control of pan and tilt.

Developed and produced by Camera Corps both for rental and for sale, the Q-Ball has delivered close-up video from many very high-profile broadcast events in recent years, including the BBC Proms, Summer and Winter Olympics, international football, motor racing, water sports, tennis, football and rugby. The Q-Ball head is a robust and weatherproof cast-aluminum sphere of similar diameter to a standard Compact Disc or DVD. Inside is a 1080i camera with 10:1 zoom optics plus a fully rotatable pan and tilt head. High-precision motors enable the operator to adjust the camera angle from practically any location, including smooth adjustment of vertical and lateral tracking speeds.

The Q-Ball system is available globally for both sale and rental.

