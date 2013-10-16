Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) CPTx-II Nominated For Newbay Media Product Innovation Award

Nucomm Compact Portable Video Transmitter Conquers

Unique Challenges of Fast-Paced Live Sports Broadcasting

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, OCTOBER 16, 2013 —Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG markets, announces that the NucommCompact Portable Transmitter (CPTx-II)has received a nomination in the NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards 2013.

The first annual NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards (PIA) honor outstanding product introductions that serve TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio companies. The PIA program recognizes excellence in manufacturing of products serving these specialized markets.

“We are proud that the CPTx-II transmitter has received a nomination in the NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards 2013,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “It is a privilege to be recognized by such a prestigious organization that supports such a wide range of markets with its diverse publications, including those titles that cover excellence in the broadcast manufacturing industry.”

The Nucomm CPTx-IIis a lightweight RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to eight watts in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. This compact, portable transmitter is ideal for covering motorcycle and bicycle races, marathons, triathlons and other fast-paced, high-speed ENG/OB events using such smaller on-course vehicles as cars, motorcycles and even bicycles. The CPTx-II was designed to offer exceptional RF performance and ease of operation. Instead of ‘run and shoot,’ motorcycles and other smaller ENG/OB and production vehicles are now ‘run and transmit.’

The CPTx-II supports video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7, and 8 MHz. In addition to the small size, the unit has very low latency and low power consumption. It weighs about 3 kg and comes with a variety of bespoke mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles. The maneuverability of a motorcycle fitted with video transmission capabilities offers significant advantages when covering road races, as the camera can follow the action and get onto roads that might be too narrow for a car to navigate safely among the athletes.

The video from the CPTx-II can be received on any MPEG-4-capable handheld receiver or receive site. It is capable of a 30 percent bit-rate reduction and video quality improvement compared to other encoders due to its advanced H.264 codec features. It is also capable of AES encryption, making it ideal for high-profile live sports broadcast applications.

Winners will be selected in October by a panel of professional users and will be featured in TV Technology, Digital Video, Creative Planet Network, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazine.

