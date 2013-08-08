Dalet MAM Integration With Telestream Vantage Optimizes Workflows for VOD Production and Distribution

Metadata and business rules in Dalet’s MAM drive workflow automation for multiformat transcoding and delivery to different platforms



Levallois-Perret, France – August 8, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading producer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, has integrated its Dalet MAM system withTelestream Vantage® video transcoding and file-based workflow automation solution. The combination provides a powerful, cost-effective and time-saving way to accelerate the production of content for multiplatform and multilanguage distribution for VOD, OTT, second-screen viewing and other services.



“The need for fast, efficient and automated transcoding and delivery of program content has never been greater. This advanced, API-based integration of the Dalet MAM with the Vantage transcoding and workflow system offer our customers a comprehensive and automated way to create and distribute multiple versions of content. The Dalet MAM maintains all kinds of essential information, such as rights information, start/stop dates, formats for different channels or services, language versions, logo branding, subtitles and business rules. Using these rules and datasets, the MAM drives all the different content workflow paths that are executed by Vantage,” says Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet. “The bi-directional communication between systems makes the integration even more powerful as all of the newly created content can be linked to the original assets.”



“Our goal is to simplify the creation of as many versions and flavors of the program content as needed with the least amount of effort. The integration of Vantage with Dalet’s MAM streamlines the workflow by bringing essential metadata from the MAM directly into the Vantage system where we transcode and prepare the content and then deliver the correct versions in virtually any format with customized branding for each channel,” says Paul Turner, vice president of enterprise product management, Telestream. “Our analysis tools can automatically detect black segments and detect loudness. Other quality control steps can be applied at any point in the workflow to ensure source and output video quality – and, of course, the Dalet MAM is simultaneously aware of all the processes being executed on our side. This Dalet/Vantage integration brings tremendous value to the customer.”



Dalet’s MAM platform unifies many different broadcast, IT and business systems to provide comprehensive lifecycle media and metadata management across all types of systems and for all types of workflows in news, sports, program preparation, archiving and radio. The MAM includes a comprehensive content catalogue and a powerful workflow engine that automates many tasks and processes to increase productivity and provides operational and business visibility. As an open platform, the Dalet MAM utilizes a variety of data exchange and integration paths, including SOA compliant tools as well as Dalet Xtend connectors that simplify third-party integrations with NLEs, broadcast servers, HSM, automation systems, traffic, CMS and broadcast management systems.



About Telestream

Telestream provides world-class live and on-demand digital video tools and workflow solutions that allow consumers and businesses to transform video on the desktop and across the enterprise. Many of the world’s most demanding media and entertainment companies, as well as a growing number of users in a broad range of business environments, rely on Telestream products to streamline operations, reach broader audiences and generate more revenue from their media. Telestream products span the entire digital media lifecycle, including video capture and ingest; live and on-demand encoding and transcoding; playout, delivery, and live streaming; as well as automation and orchestration of the entire workflow. Telestream corporate headquarters are located in Nevada City, California. The company is privately held. For more information, visit www.telestream.net.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.



Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.



Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

Email: anya@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817-6559



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

Email: lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (508) 498-8433



####