Adorama Pro Presents: Pro Day Featuring the Sony PMW-F5 and Sony PVMX300 4K Monitor

Adorama Pro video experts give FREE hands-on training on Wednesday June 26 in NYC; attendees step through the Sony 4K process from acquisition to post using the Sony PMW-F5 and various non-linear editors



New York, NY – June 12, 2013 –Adorama, the leading supplier of pro video, photographic and consumer electronics products, will host a Sony Pro Day featuring the new Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 4K Digital Cinema Camcorder. This free event will be held on Wednesday, June 26th from 2pm – 6pm at the Adorama store, located at 42 West 18th Street in New York City. The Adorama Pro training event, which will cover 4K workflows from production to post, will feature the Sony PMW-F5 camera, Sony’s brand new 4K monitor, the PVMX300, a Sony Pro Audio station, and industry-standard non-linear editors: Final Cut Pro® X, Avid, Adobe® Premiere and Sony® Vegas Pro.



The hands-on training will give attendees a chance to experience the full capabilities offered by the Sony PMW-F5 camera and new Sony PVMX300. In addition to Adorama Pro video experts, Sony representatives will also be on hand to discuss the groundbreaking capabilities of the new PVMX300 monitor.



What: Adorama Sony Pro Day

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2013 from 2pm – 6pm

Where: Adorama, located at 42 West 18th Street, New York City

Cost: FREE



About the Sony PMW-F5

The Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta camera shoots spectacular images with its 8.9 megapixels (effective) Sony 4K image sensor. Get superior, super-sampled pictures with noticeably higher contrast, rich color reproduction and greater clarity. The camera offers robust built-in recording modes, all with vibrant 4:2:2 color. Irresistible options include the amazing precision of 16-bit linear RAW 2K/4K recording and high speed shooting at up to 120 fps without cropping. The F5 is exceptionally small, light and modular, letting shooters build the right configuration for each job or each shot.



The Sony PMW-F5 CineAlta 4K Digital Cinema Camcorder retails at $16,490 USD and can be purchased at Adorama.com.



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.



?Adorama is listed as Forbes.com’s “Best of the Web” and in the Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Photo and Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants. Visit ADORAMA atwww.adorama.com.



