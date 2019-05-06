SMPTE Announces New Cover Art Contest for 2019 SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal Progress Report

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — May 6, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, is requesting creative submissions for the cover of the 2019 SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal "Progress Report" issue. The Progress Report issue provides an overview of the latest industry developments with a particular focus on Standards Community (SC) work. The winning design will be featured on the cover of the September issue of the Journal and showcased along with runner-up entries on the SMPTE website (smpte.org). The contest winner also will earn complimentary SMPTE membership for one year. The deadline for submissions is June 15.

"As part of our work to celebrate the industry's technical evolution, we're looking to highlight imaginative visual representations of progress across our industry — and the creative minds and talents of the people behind those images," said SMPTE Education Vice President Sara Kudrle, who is also product marketing manager at Imagine Communications. "In other words, we're excited about making a great Progress Report cover and recognizing industry colleagues for their creative talents."

Dianne Purrier, managing editor of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, will join members of the Progress Report committee in curating entries and in selecting the winning cover art and runner-up submissions.

"SMPTE has undertaken a variety of initiatives to increase engagement and inclusion with the broader community of motion-imaging professionals, both creative and technical," said Purrier. "This new cover art contest is just one way we're working to showcase the talent and skill of industry professionals, and I'm eager to see the first submissions. For those who specialize in technical aspects of motion imaging, we also encourage submission of technical abstracts and papers to the Journal. We're always looking for new and interesting perspectives on the technology driving the evolution of media and entertainment!"

The award-winning SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal offers readers a view into the technical world of motion-imaging science. Each issue covers a particular topic, and past issues have focused on themes such as file-based workflows, compression, 3D, audio, distribution formats, advances in lighting, sustainability, and digital cinema.

The benefits of submitting technical manuscripts include peer review, publication, the opportunity to take a deep dive into a specific topic, and inclusion in a respected, well-established award-winning journal known for thought leadership and timely perspectives on critical topics.

The Journal cover art design competition is open to SMPTE Members and nonmembers, students or industry professionals. By submitting a design, the creator grants SMPTE unlimited, worldwide, and perpetual royalty-free usage rights to that work. Entries must be original work, must respect any copyright or third-party rights, and must be accompanied by credits and sourcing links for any stock art or imagery incorporated into the final design. The design can incorporate type, photography, illustrations, and/or graphics. Interested individuals can find examples of previous Journal covers at https://www.smpte.org/Journal-Cover-Competition along with image specifications and submission instructions.

Those interested in submitting technical manuscripts may find more information along with submission instructions at https://www.smpte.org/publications/submit_paper.

Further information about the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal is available at smpte.org/publications/journal. Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

