Nevion-led consortium receives 2 million euro EU funding for 5G broadcast remote production project

Oslo, Norway, 10 September 2019 – Nevion, award-winning provider of virtualized media production solutions, announced today that a mobile-5G remote production project by a consortium it is leading has received a grant of €2 million from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program ‘Fast Track to Innovation’. Project “VIRTUOSA” was selected as the best proposal of a highly competitive call with 225 applications.

The winning consortium comprises four international leading industry players with complementary competences and a common goal to bring 5G (the Fifth Generation of Cellular Network Technology) Broadcast Remote Production solutions to market: Nevion AS (Norway), Mellanox Technologies LTD (Israel), LOGIC media solutions GmbH (Germany) and IRT – Institute for Broadcasting Technology (Germany).

The purpose of the EU project VIRTUOSA is to explore “Scalable Software Defined Network Architectures for Cooperative Live Media Production exploiting Virtualized Production Resources and 5G Wireless Acquisition”. In practical terms, this means demonstrating through real-life examples how 5G can be combined with virtualization concepts to enable broadcasters to produce live content (such as sports or music coverage) more efficiently and cost-effectively across locations, to meet growing consumer demand.

VIRTUOSA Project Coordinator Thomas Heinzer, EVP Strategic Projects, Nevion, commented: “We at Nevion are honored by the European Commission’s acknowledgement of our VIRTUOSA EU project. After being at the forefront of the professional media industry’s move to IP for more than a decade, we look forward to working together with our consortium partners to take our proven SDN technology to the next level by leveraging the capabilities of 5G for live production.”

Nevion’s SDN technology provides the means to control media networks more effectively in order to achieve the defined and predictable reliability and performance required for the transport of video, audio and associated data used in live broadcast production.

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No 866656.