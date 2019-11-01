Harmonic Inspires Smarter, Faster and Simpler Live Video Streaming at Inter BEE 2019

The 8K technology market is projected to reach $26.8 billion by 2024, up from $2.9 billion in 2019, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com, with APAC holding the largest market share. At Inter BEE 2019, Harmonic will demonstrate how operators can enhance video quality across all screens, unify their OTT and broadcast delivery and launch channels faster with software and SaaS solutions.

"Consumer demand for higher resolutions, such as UHD and 8K, is growing tremendously in the Asia-Pacific region, especially for live video applications. To address these exciting new business opportunities, operators need agile video distribution solutions," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC at Harmonic. "At Inter BEE 2019, we'll show how SaaS is enabling operators to deliver superior video quality with low latency, speed up the time to market for OTT channels, and simplify their operations."

Unifying OTT and Broadcast Delivery

Harmonic will demonstrate how its VOS®360 SaaS is unifying OTT and broadcast delivery workflows, allowing operators to launch video streaming services faster, be more agile and streamline video distribution. Several unique workflows for SaaS will be shown, including low-latency delivery for broadcast and OTT, HD/UHD channel origination, dynamic ad insertion and more efficient live video streaming relying on the company's new CDN-enabled primary distribution solution.

Simplifying the Migration to IP and UHD HDR Workflows

Inter BEE 2019 sets the stage for Harmonic to demonstrate the power of its virtualized Spectrum™ X media servers and VOS360 SaaS. At the show, Harmonic will highlight real-world deployments of hybrid SDI/IP, UHD and HDR playout and on-premises/cloud-based channel origination for OTT and broadcast workflows. By supporting the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards, Harmonic enables video content and service providers to make a smooth transition to all-IP workflows.



Raising the Bar for Video Quality, with 8K and AI Technologies in the Future Zone

Harmonic is leading the charge for high-quality 8K video with delivery solutions for 8K connected TVs. At Inter BEE, Harmonic will demonstrate 8K streaming solutions, along with its EyeQ content-aware encoding (CAE) technology, which reduces the required bandwidth by up to 50% while improving quality of experience. AI-based video compression for live applications will also be demonstrated, showing how it can reduce bit rates for broadcast and IPTV delivery, improve QoE for OTT and increase density for all applications.

Company Overview:

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

