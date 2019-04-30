Calrec’s Brio and Summa Serve Up Sports Programming for French TV Channel L’Equipe

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK,APRIL 30, 2019 — Parisian TV sports channel L’Equipe is reaping the benefits of a new 36+8 Summa and Brio36. Situated in the main and secondary control rooms for its two studios, respectively, they are being used for live mixing, commentary and sports programming that includes cycling, biathlons, rallying, judo and the Pétanque Championships.

Alexis Bougault, Audio Technical Manager at systems’ integrator EUROMEDIA oversaw the design and implementation of the project. He said, “We wanted to offer our client something that was modular and that was therefore easily expandable; L’Equipe is continually growing so this was important. The consoles benefit from an excellent price performance ratio and work without complex ongoing configuration with the addition of other interfaces easy to achieve.”

Both control rooms, commentary booths, intercom system and consoles are connected via a Dante network. The two consoles are additionally connected via a Calrec Hydra 2 network with a modular rack. The Summa has two Dante cards and one for the Brio, with Hydra 2 allowing shared console resources with up to 512 channels per link.

Patrick Vautier, Technical Manager with L’Equipe, said, “The combination of the Summa and Brio36 work perfectly because they use the same software that’s very popular with the L’Equipe team. Operators are often called to work in either control room, so this is crucial. With features easily accessed via a touch screen, the consoles are intuitive and very refined to use.”

L’Equipe sports TV channel is part of the leading French sports news media company, L’Equipe 24/24. The integration was handled by systems integrator EUROMEDIA, a major broadcast services and facilities provider in France, with assistance from Calrec’s French distributor, Audiopole, which also provided training.

Karl Chapman, International Sales Manager, Calrec, said, “The sports broadcasting market is incredibly vibrant and dynamic and we’re seeing considerable activity. We’re really pleased that L’Equipe is taking advantage of our easy to configure networking capabilities, shared console resources and intuitive user interfaces.”

