Magewell Bringing Powerful Video Interface Innovations to ISE 2018

January 16, 2018 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell is heading to its sixth ISE exhibition with its most extensive range of advanced video interface solutions to date. Exhibiting in stand 8-G415, the company will showcase how the simplicity, performance and reliability of its devices have made them the preferred choice of AV end-users and systems integrators for bringing professional video and audio signals into and out of all popular AV software applications.

In addition to previews of upcoming new releases, highlighted product lines will include:

USB Capture Plus -- Recently voted by end-users as the best capture hardware for streaming, Magewell's external USB Capture Plus devices enable all types of computers including laptops to capture HD or 4K video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface. Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input detection for true plug-and-play operation, USB Capture Plus devices are the easiest and most reliable way to bring SDI, HDMI or DVI sources into popular Windows, Mac, Linux or Chrome OS software applications for web conferencing, live streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, event production, visualization and more.





Pro Capture 4K -- Magewell's Pro Capture 4K PCIe capture cards cost-effectively combine high-performance, Ultra HD video ingest with powerful features such as zero-CPU, FPGA-based video processing. Multiple models provide a flexible choice of input interfaces including HDMI, SDI (single-link 12G, dual-link 6G or quad-link 3G) or DVI. All Pro Capture 4K cards support resolutions up to 4096x2160 at 30fps, while Pro Capture 4K Plus models also support 4K at 60fps. The recently-announced Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT also offers HDMI loop-through connectivity, while upcoming dual-channel models simultaneously capture two independent Ultra HD signals on a single card.





also offers HDMI loop-through connectivity, while upcoming dual-channel models simultaneously capture two independent Ultra HD signals on a single card. Eco Capture (M.2) -- Designed for use in small and embedded systems where full-sized PCIe slots are unavailable, the Eco Capture family of high-performance video capture hardware offers OEMs and systems integrators an ultra-compact capture solution with low power consumption for space-limited applications. The first four Eco Capture models each measure just 22x80mm and feature a high-speed PCIe 2.0 bus interface with an M.2 connector, enabling multi-channel HD or single-channel 4K capture with embedded audio.

Other new and established products on display will include standard-definition Pro Capture models and the Flex I/O family of versatile, multi-channel input/output cards.

"The rapidly expanding role of software in professional AV applications has made video interface devices extremely critical components in today's integrated workflows, forming the bridge between traditional video signals and computer-based solutions," said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. "We have significantly expanded our product range since last year's ISE event, enabling us to offer an exceptional interface solution for almost any AV environment and use case. We look forward to demonstrating our benefits to international integrators and users at ISE 2018."

ISE 2018 will take place February 6-9 in Amsterdam. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

