RUSHWORKS Affirms Global Expansion with Presence at IBC 2017

Flower Mound, Texas — RUSHWORKS, a software development company that produces cool technology for production, playback, and streaming, has announced that its PTX Universal PanTilt will be featured in numerous stands at IBC. This development follows the Company’s successful international expansion initiative launched earlier this year, and represents the first time RUSHWORKS products will have a strong presence at a major European trade show.

“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response to our products, especially the PTX, from Europe and beyond for many years, and decided it was time to demonstrate our commitment with a presence at IBC,” said Rush Beesley, founder and president of RUSHWORKS. “Our global footprint is growing rapidly and we’re delighted to demonstrate our support to this expanding market.”

RUSHWORKS PTX Universal PanTilt Heads will be in the following Stands:

Datavideo Technologies 7.D39

AJA Video Systems 7.F11

Panasonic 11.C45

Marshall Electronics 12.D20

When paired with the user’s favorite camera or camcorder, PTX Universal PanTilt Heads provide a new dimension of production functionality and versatility using a joystick and various hardware and software devices.

The PTX is controlled by VISCA protocol, passing remote communications to VISCA ‘box’ cameras, as well as cameras with LANC and Panasonic remote control interface capability. And because they accept full DMX control, they can be added as fixture profiles in lighting consoles and software, allowing the lighting designer to program scenes which include both lighting and video presets.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

