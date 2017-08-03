Telestream Appoints Chris Drake as Vice President of Business and Corporate Development

Nevada City, California, August 3, 2017 – Continuing a very active period of organic growth, acquisitions and strategic appointments, Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has announced the creation of a new senior leadership role within its organization. Chris Drake has been appointed to a new position, Vice President of Business and Corporate Development, at Telestream. Drake took his role in July and reports directly to Telestream’s CEO, Dan Castles.

Telestream has achieved its 17th consecutive year of profitable global growth: the company recognizes that it is entering a key stage in its evolution with the recent acquisitions of quality control (QC) specialist, Vidcheck, and IneoQuest, the global leader in video quality monitoring and analytics solutions for content distribution across managed and unmanaged networks.

Many of the world’s most innovative technology companies are embracing the power of video as a tool both to bring their organizations closer together and to bring them closer to their customers. Telestream is strategically positioned to assist these organizations as they navigate the proliferation of devices and formats through which end-users opt to consume video. In his new role, Drake will be instrumental in shaping Telestream’s strategy: he is tasked with identifying, nurturing and growing partnerships in both file-based operations and live streaming marketplaces.

“Few companies can boast the long-term success, financial stability and customer loyalty that we enjoy at Telestream, but we aren’t becoming complacent with that success. Instead, we are building medium- and long-term strategies that will help both Telestream and our customers reach our full growth potential,” commented Castles. “In Chris Drake, we have secured an energetic and thoroughly experienced business development executive who is an excellent fit with Telestream’s collaborative culture and will help drive us to the next level and far beyond. I’m pleased to welcome Chris to the team.”

Chris Drake brings to Telestream more than 20 years of sales, business development, product and management experience in the high tech, media services and broadcast technology industries. He joins the company from Comcast Technology Solutions where he was Vice President, Business Development. Prior to that, he held various senior business development, marketing and strategic relations roles at thePlatform and RealNetworks.

“Having spent more than 20 years in broadcast and media technology, I am more excited now than ever about the opportunities - and challenges - facing our industry,” said Chris Drake. “I am thrilled to have found a company that shares this optimism and is well positioned for continued growth and investment.”

Drake notes, “As consumers increasingly turn to streaming to access content across a wide range of devices, the video technology industry is evolving from a model where broadcast simply coexists with digital to a model where true convergence is king. Few companies are as well positioned as Telestream to help address and lead this convergence. I am honored to join Dan and the tremendous Telestream team at a time of such focused and strategic expansion. I’m excited to help extend their already leading position in the industry.”