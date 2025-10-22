Survey: Americans `Concerned’ About AI’s Impact on Journalism

NEW YORK—During a high-profile session at NAB Show New York, new survey data was shared that revealed significant public concern over artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to erode trust in journalism.

“The Future of News: AI, New Revenues and Risks, and the Policy Response” panel discussed the survey and AI’s growing influence in the media ecosystem, including threats to the sustainability of local news and the need for government action.

More specifically, the research, conducted by OnMessage Inc., revealed that:

76% are concerned about AI stealing or reproducing journalism and local news stories, with 51% being very concerned.

77% support, and 59% strongly support, Congress passing a law that would make it illegal for AI to steal or reproduce journalism and local news stories that are published online without permission or compensation.

Only 26% trust information produced by AI, while 68% say it is not trustworthy.

72% believe the federal government should place guardrails on AI to protect consumers.

“This data reflects a real and growing concern among Americans that AI could erode the integrity of journalism and undermine the trusted connection between broadcasters and the communities we serve,” said NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “Scraping broadcasters’ content without permission or compensation strips away context and threatens the credibility of local news. This conversation at NAB Show New York is just the beginning of a critical national dialogue to ensure new technologies support, rather than exploit, trusted local journalism, as well as the necessity of a level playing field for broadcasters to fairly negotiate the terms of use with AI platforms.”

Several major news organizations, including News Corp. and the New York Times, have already sued major tech companies over copyright violations and the unauthorized use of their content in training AI models.

The panel also explored the business pressures AI creates for local newsrooms — where shrinking margins, high production costs and increasing content misappropriation by AI systems threaten the sustainability of fact-based, community-focused journalism.