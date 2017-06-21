Telestream Introduces Vantage Social

Nevada City, California, June 21, 2017 – Telestream, a leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, has created a solution to the growing challenge of delivering a continuous supply of compelling, high-quality video content to social media platforms. Designated Vantage Social, this extension to the company’s market leading media processing and workflow automation platform targets a range of audiences from broadcasters to sports teams, large corporations and SMEs.

Vantage Social multiplies pace and scale of video communications to the most effective social media and online video platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo. Vantage Social bridges the gap between technical production and social media marketing teams: it enables domain experts in marketing and video production to work independently for faster and more effective communication. It eliminates the organizational and technical barriers between teams that have for a long time blocked effective video marketing communications.

For broadcasters that use social media platforms as content distribution channels, Vantage Social delivers content on targeted, measurable channels to help grow audience engagement. Building on the advanced workflow architecture of Telestream’s Vantage Media Processing Platform, it creates processes and delivers video to named accounts on social media platforms in simple, low cost ways that complement existing delivery processes. Additionally, Vantage Social is a bridge to the channel’s digital marketing teams, empowering them with immediate access to managed content and promos with no additional production effort.

Vantage Social communicates in the native format of production systems to access video and delivers to the social media workspace at the right time, and in the right format, so that social media producers can focus on the business of communicating with their audiences. While bridging that gap, Vantage Social offers tools and automation that tag, package and brand video, making it stand out in viewers’ social media feeds.

Vantage Social multiplies an organization’s social media branding activity through timely video-supported communications to more viewers, on more channels, and in a fraction of the time previously required. Telestream Director of Strategic Product Planning Jim Duval notes measurable improvements for organizations who’ve adopted Vantage Social: “In the time it used to take to manually produce 15 video clips and post them to YouTube, we’re now seeing teams producing in excess of 100 video clips and post them on 10 platforms.”

Furthermore, Vantage Social breaks down barriers, enabling social media video production to fit seamlessly within existing broadcast and corporate production workflows. It produces branded video packages that stand out within social media feeds with no additional effort required. Through this, it extends an organization’s reach to new audiences, on more channels. And it provides immediate access to more source content for better marketing initiatives.

“In terms of social media marketing, video is the most compelling content to drive engagement – but getting access to that video and optimizing it for social distribution is typically the biggest challenge our customers face,” states Paul Turner, Vice President of Enterprise Product Management at Telestream. “Whether you are an international broadcaster seeking to grow your viewing audience, a national baseball team looking to connect with your die-hard fans or a multi-national financial service organization seeking to promote your products and services the need is the same. On social media, full motion video is the most compelling communication medium and with Vantage Social we have slashed the time, manpower and money required to create your own high quality supply source.”

For more information on Vantage Social go to www.telestream.net/vantage/social