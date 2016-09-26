ARRL's Tom Gallagher to Speak at 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium in Hartford, Connecticut

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Sept. 26, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that Tom Gallagher is the latest keynote speaker for the upcoming 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium. Gallagher, CEO of the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), will address current events in the world of amateur radio during the Symposium boxed lunch on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at noon.

Taking place Oct. 12-14 at the Hartford Marriott Hotel in Hartford, Connecticut, the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer. Presented by a global panel of broadcast engineering experts, the Symposium offers engineering professionals an exciting, timely, and informative three-day program of tutorials and technical sessions.

"The IEEE Broadcast Symposium is one of the broadcasting world's preeminent technical conferences, and I'm looking forward to addressing such a prestigious group of industry professionals," said Gallagher. "In this presentation, we'll explore the ARRL's contributions to standards and the close relationship we've enjoyed with the broadcasting industry throughout our century of existence."

A licensed radio amateur with the call sign NY2RF, Gallagher began his career in the broadcasting industry working summers for WIP Metromedia Radio in Philadelphia. His interest in amateur radio led to earning a First Class Commercial Radiotelephone license at the age of 16. Gallagher also worked for WGBH in Boston; for CBS-Television Network in New York; and finally as vice chairman of the board of WFAE, the NPR station in Charlotte, North Carolina, from 2000-2004. He left the broadcast industry in 1970 to return to the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor's degree and MBA from Penn's Wharton School.

Following his formal education, Gallagher had a 35-year career on Wall Street as an investment banker and mergers/acquisitions specialist in the defense industry; served on the boards of two New York Stock Exchange companies as well as several charitable organizations and schools; and served as an adjunct professor and senior advisor to The Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

"Tom brings a fascinating and diverse background to his role as our keynote speaker, and his personal passion for education -- especially for youth -- always comes through," said William T. Hayes, president of IEEE BTS and director of engineering and technology for Iowa Public Television. "Besides his involvement in teaching and standardized testing, Tom supports charter schools and, through ARRL, ham radio education programs in inner city schools. I, for one, am really looking forward to hearing his presentation on Oct. 12."

Online registration and the complete technical program for the 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium are available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium. Past attendees are eligible for a $100 discount off the registration fee. More information about the Symposium, as well as sponsorship opportunities, is available by contacting Amanda Temple at 1-732-562-5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org.

More information about IEEE BTS is available at bts.ieee.org.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IEEEBTS/IEEE-BTS_Tom-Gallagher.jpg

Photo Caption: Tom Gallagher, CEO, American Radio Relay League (ARRL)

