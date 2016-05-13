InfoComm 2016 Preview: Exciting New Black Box Solutions

InfoComm will be here before you know it! It’s the largest event for professional AV with 10,000+ products and nearly 1,000 exhibitors. We thought we’d give you a sneak preview of the new and exciting solutions Black Box will showcase at InfoComm!

Conference Room and Classroom Collaboration Solutions

Imagine idea sharing without barriers. Encourage collaboration with modern huddle spaces, conference rooms, and classrooms.

Coalesce™ Wireless Presentation System:

Create. Connect. Collaborate.

Your path to smarter collaboration starts here with Coalesce, the new, one-of-a-kind BYOD wireless collaboration system. With touchscreen simplicity and simultaneous wired and wireless connectivity for an unlimited number of users, you'll be able to encourage collaboration and share ideas without barriers. Bring your own device and try it at the Black Box booth: C5034.

Best-in-Class Presentation Switchers

Connect, extend, and switch any wired video device to any conference room display with Black Box Presentation Switchers. These all-in-one switchers/scalers support resolutions up to 4K (UHD), upscale/downscale video to match the display resolution, and support all standard video formats, including DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, and VGA.

HDMI Extenders with Built-in Scaling

Use the new VX1000 Series HDMI Extenders with our Presentation Switchers to easily switch and present any video signal on a remote display. Or use them alone for simple video extension. Two transmitter models available: standalone box or wallplate. USB support enables them to be used for basic KVM applications.

Stunning Visual Solutions

When you want to impress, inform, and educate, turn to Black Box for AV technologies that turn boring into bold. Send signals from any source to any screen over IP, and get real-time data visualization.

Better than Ever AV-over-IP Extension, Switching, and Video Walls

The ever-popular MediaCento IPX product line has expanded to now include MediaCento IPX USB 4K. The new AV-over-IP extenders are now better than ever with increased video performance and 4K (UHD) support. The new transmitter and receiver also support built-in 4K to HD downscaling, analog and digital audio, touchscreens, and KVM functionality.

Stunning iCOMPEL™ Digital Signage

Your complete digital signage solution begins here with iCOMPEL. Select from an array of digital signage media players and content commanders.

Command and Control Room Solutions

Improve productivity and mission-critical reliability in broadcast, public safety, industrial, and defense command and control rooms.

ControlBridge™ Multisystem and Automated Room Control

Focus on the objective, not the technology. With ControlBridge, you have simple, scalable, and integrated control of AV, KVM, environmental, and building automation Stop by the Black Box booth to see ControlBridge in action.

DKM FX Scalable Digital KVM Matrix Switching & Extension

Get flexible and instantaneous switching and extension of high-definition video and peripheral signals with the DKM FX system. DKM supports up to 4K60, 10-bit color on a single cable.

