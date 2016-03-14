High-quality 4K HEVC Delivery and Easy Management with the AVerCaster HEVC RS9260 from AVerMedia

Simultaneously Encodes Multi-Screen Streams of High Quality Video and Audio

March 25, 2016 – Taipei, Taiwan – AVerMedia, a global company in the frame capture market and manufacturer of digital multimedia video convergence technology, has launched the AVerCaster HEVC RS9260, a professional video capture, encoding and streaming solution for OTT and IPTV operators.



The AVerCaster HEVC RS9260 broadcasts live TV programs and 4K video to a massive audience over LAN and WLAN, and provides optimal viewing quality for all commercial applications, thanks to its wide range of encoding, bit rate and resolution options. It enables the user to reach a wider audience on computers and most 3G/4G mobile devices—such as tablets and smartphones—with its support for Flash, Apple HLS and 3GPP.



The RS9260 excels as a head-end device, due to its intuitive, but powerful, management webpage with remote monitoring functions for systems integrators. With high video quality, high extendibility, and high reliability during long-term video broadcasting, AVerCaster HEVC RS9260 helps OTT and IPTV operators reduce managerial costs and get one step ahead to seize growing TV and video business opportunities.







Single Source to Multiple Streams

With the ability to send multiple output streams for various client devices, encoded from single source, the RS9260 helps you reach the widest possible audience. The RS9260 has a range of output capabilities, from a single 4K video source to multi-screen streams of mixed formats. Full compatibility with standard video streaming protocols for OTT and IPTV applications ensures no-hassle integration of this product into any environment.







High-quality encoding

Keep audiences watching the highest-quality video in the most popular OTT and IPTV formats, HEVC, H.264 and MPEG-2. Grab a bigger audience share with the RS9260's wide range of video and audio codecs, including HEVC, H.264/AAC, H.264/MP3, MPEG-2, H.263/AMR, AAC and AC3, and broaden that audience even further by attracting web and mobile users with high quality HEVC experience.







Proven Resilient Technology

AVerMedia’s years of experience in video capture and the company's renowned technical support ensures reliable streaming even over extended periods of time. The RS9260's built-in web-based server gives you remote control and management, via the AVerCaster Web UI, from almost any internet-connected device. The product provides a smooth and reliable operating environment thanks to the company's in-house development team.



The 2U rack-mounted server, based on the powerful Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 V3 CPU provides proven platform resiliency, with built-in dual redundant power supplies and Ethernet interfaces to ensure your video streams keep flowing to your audience.



Customers interested in the RS9260 should also be sure to check out the AVerCaster HEVC RS9280, with support for 4-channel 3G-SDI / 1-channel Quad-link 4K video sources.



The RS9260 is a cost-effective solution for OTT and VoD services, offering high-quality encoding, a wide range of video and audio codecs that includes all key industry standards, an intuitive user interface with hassle-free remote web access, and full flexibility to mix encoding formats for both input and output.







Features

Up to 4K HDMI 2.0 input supported

High Quality Video and Audio Encoding - HEVC, H.264, AAC, AC3

Outputs multi-screen streams simultaneously

Wide range of output resolutions from 160x90 to 3840x2160

Intuitive web interface for cross-platform remote control

Compatible with popular CDNs, such as Akami and Wowza

2U Rackmount powered by Intel® Xeon® E5 V3 processor

For more information about the AVerMedia RS9260 visit:

http://www.avermedia.com/professional/product/rs9260/overview







About AVerMedia Technologies

AVerMedia is the leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. Aside from the full line of TV Tuners and gaming recorder products, AVerMedia provides video capture cards, streaming encoders and video systems for consumer and corporate markets. As a leader in innovative manufacturing and environmentally friendly products, AVerMedia is also highly involved in community and social responsibilities. AVerMedia also partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications.