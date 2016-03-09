NVerzion Ramps Up Broadcast Operational Efficiencies With New Automation Software Updates

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 8, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced the launch of an enhanced version of its Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) platform, which guarantees to speed up the efficiency of a broadcaster's file-based workflow. NVerzion will showcase version 10 of its CLASS platform at the 2016 NAB Show, April 18-21, in booth N3725.

"Automation is almost like the broadcast industry's autopilot. When the schedule is running smoothly, it's all blue skies. But there are scenarios that require manual intervention, and during those times, stations need to be able to adjust seamlessly and recover flawlessly," said Reed Haslam, director of sales at NVerzion. "The latest enhancements to CLASS answer some of the day-to-day challenges that our customers face, offering broadcasters more processing power, increased efficiency and reliability, and ensuring a superior quality on-air presentation for viewers."

A key improvement offered by the latest edition of NVerzion CLASS is Microsoft(R) Windows(R) 10 support. By supporting the Windows 10 64-bit operating system, CLASS provides broadcasters with a range of new capabilities and benefits including a feature-rich GUI tailored to customer style and preference. These new benefits increase the efficiency of a broadcaster's file-based workflow, improve reliability and robustness, and enable new cutting-edge graphics.

Additional enhancements to CLASS include optimized conflict reporting and video server mirroring. Simplified quality control via NVerzion's new NPoint(TM) Direct video preparation software and media events capabilities allow stations to accurately time secondary events such as banners and crawls on the clip timeline during the QC process, without the need for additional video server ports.

Version 10 of the CLASS platform also offers a fast and easy Join-in-Progress (JIP) functionality. By enabling broadcasters to flawlessly adapt their operations and join a scheduled program in the event of a live overrun or underrun, JIP ensures a better quality of experience for viewers.

When combined with NVerzion's CloudNine(TM) smart video server, CLASS provides broadcasters with a complete solution for the acquisition, preparation, and playout of video and audio assets, streamlining their operations, increasing flexibility, and lowering CAPEX and OPEX.

CLASS offers broadcasters with a highly flexible, scalable, and configurable automation alternative to channel-in-a-box systems. NVerzion can easily adapt the CLASS interface to resemble systems from third-party manufacturers to reduce training and simplify operations. An easy and affordable upgrade path to version 10 of CLASS is available, and NVerzion will continue to support all existing versions of the platform through its world-class customer support.

