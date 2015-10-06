FSR Offers A Lesson In Giving

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a Passaic County-based manufacturer of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is once again showing its support for the local community by continuing its partnership with United Way of Passaic County for the hugely successful “Backpacks 4 Kids” program. FSR joins other local businesses and the United Way of Passaic County in their efforts to help more than 900 local students with such essential school supplies as backpacks, lunch bags, notebooks, erasers, pens, pencils, and crayons, for the school year ahead.

Part of a greater United Way initiative and the largest of its kind in the region, “Backpacks 4 Kids” ensures that, through a combined effort between area businesses and charitable donations, local students go back to school in the fall equipped with the proper tools they need for success.

“It’s hard to believe, but FSR has been involved with United Way’s Backpacks 4 Kids program for more than 10 years,” said Jan Sandri, FSR’s president. “This is an extremely important program for kids in Passaic County and FSR is proud of its participation in this outstanding program and of our commitment to the local community. We are humbled for the opportunity to help prepare our local kids not only for a new school year, but for the future.”

“Education is everything in order for our children to thrive in school and achieve for themselves successful careers,” said Yvonne Zuidema, CEO/President of the United Way of Passaic County. “Every year, we count on the generous support and contributions for our local residents and businesses, such as Jan Sandri and her team at FSR, to help our kids get the right tools they need for school. The key to their future success starts now.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.



All FSR products are designed and manufactured in its Woodland Park, NJ facility. The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

