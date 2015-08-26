ChyronHego's Studio MediaMaker(TM) Named to Shortlist for 2015 IABM Design & Innovation Awards

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 26, 2015 -- ChyronHego today announced that its Studio MediaMaker(TM) has made the shortlist in the Automation category of the 2015 IABM Design & Innovation Awards. An all-new solution for streamlining broadcast production, Studio MediaMaker automates the end-to-end processes of broadcasting from planning to production to file-based publishing of news content. At IBC2015, ChyronHego will unveil a stand-alone version of Studio MediaMaker and preview an upcoming release featuring seamless links to ChyronHego graphics workflow solutions and other production resources.

A regular feature of IBC in Amsterdam, the IABM Design & Innovation Awards cast the spotlight on new solutions or products that bring benefit or create new opportunities for the broadcast and media industries. Studio MediaMaker is among the shortlisted entries to be judged by a panel of independent specialists chaired by John Ive, the IABM's director of business development and technology. Winners will be announced at the IABM reception and awards ceremony at IBC2015 on Saturday, Sept. 12.

"We designed Studio MediaMaker especially for smaller or nontraditional organizations such as newspapers, sports clubs, and corporate enterprises all of which need cost-effective tools for getting video content produced and delivered to air. At the same time, the solution is ideal for traditional broadcasters looking for more efficient, cost-effective methods with which to package their content to support ever-larger channel lineups," said Johan Apel, president and CEO, ChyronHego. "With Studio MediaMaker, we've brought unprecedented simplicity to production automation for smaller operations and on-demand content producers, as well as to larger networks that are expanding their local news and weather coverage."

Studio MediaMaker is a presenter-operated system that provides newsroom-style automation, template-based graphics fulfillment, and multi-platform publishing of graphics. For multi-format production and playout, Studio MediaMaker's simplified end-to-end workflow takes advantage of FFmpeg's complete cross-platform ability to convert and stream audio and video. Studio MediaMaker currently works as a stand-alone system for rundown creation and operation and, in a later release, will provide tight integration with any MOS-compatible newsroom computer system such as ENPS(R) and Avid(R) iNEWS. For streamlined graphics production, users of ChyronHego's CAMIO suite of newsroom graphics tools will be able to leverage existing graphics assets easily within Studio MediaMaker.

"We're delighted to announce the shortlisted candidates in our nine categories and highlight these pioneering products and services," said Peter White, chief executive, IABM. "Overall, the number and quality of entries are truly indicative of the talent and creativity inherent in the industry today. And, as we transition through some significant change, innovation and forward thinking have never been more important."

More information about the IABM Design & Innovation Awards is available at www.theiabm.org/designawards. More information about Studio MediaMaker and the full ChyronHego product family is available at www.chyronhego.com.

About the IABM

The IABM is the authoritative voice of the broadcast and media technology supply industry worldwide. Its wide range of services to members encompasses market research and intelligence, training, expert representation at standards bodies and broadcasting unions, executive networking opportunities, and preferential purchasing. A presence at every major broadcast tradeshow, the IABM also provides a valuable channel for communication among broadcast manufacturers, government, and regulatory bodies. Additional IABM activities include awards programs for innovation and scholarships designed to stimulate the development of the broadcast and electronic media industries on an international basis. For more information, please visit www.theiabm.org.

About ChyronHego

ChyronHego is a global leader in broadcast graphics creation, playout, and real-time data visualization with a wide range of products and services for live television, news, and sports production. Joining forces in 2013 with over 80 years of combined industry expertise, Chyron and Hego Group offer award-winning solutions such as the TRACAB(TM) player tracking system and the end-to-end BlueNet(TM) graphics workflow under the collective ChyronHego brand. Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., the company also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information on ChyronHego, visit www.chyronhego.com.

