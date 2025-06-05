Sony to Feature New Crystal LED CAPRI Display at InfoComm 2025

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics will show its new Crystal LED CAPRI display featuring 1,500 candelas per square meter (cd/m2) of maximum brightness with a 2.50-millimeter LED pitch size during InfoComm 2025, June 11-13, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The new display supports high refresh rates and brightness, a wide color gamut and antireflection, according to Sony. It also offers installation flexibility, a familiar structure, streamlined maintenance and compatibility with the company’s ecosystem of virtual production technologies, the company said.

The new ZRD-VS25FB and ZRD-VS25FM models are compatible with Brompton and Megapixel controllers, respectively, it said.

Targeted at a broad range of users looking for a cost-effective approach to virtual production applications for TV, feature films, commercials, broadcast and rental and staging, the CAPRI LED displays complement Sony’s premium Crystal LED VERONA displays, use the same controllers and offer the same luminance, enabling both lines of displays to be used together within the same LED wall, Sony said.

“With the announcement of CAPRI, Sony is furthering our commitment to the creation of Spatial Content, such as virtual production, by giving a wider range of users opportunities for flexibly showcasing images in high fidelity,” Rich Ventura, vice president of Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics, said. “We’ve broadened our lineup to offer more cost-conscious choices, which expand the market in support of high-quality virtual production at every level and ensure the growth of Sony’s distinctive virtual production ecosystem.”

The CAPRI series offers high refresh rates up to 7,680 Hz to reduce scanline artifacts and ensure smooth, fluid motion. With a high brightness of 1,500 cd/m2, complemented by coverage of more than 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, the displays accurately reproduce lifelike images.

Antireflection capabilities mitigate the effect of reflection from lighting equipment, it said.

The series takes advantage of recent installation advancements to ensure fast and efficient setup, Sony said. Offering a 1:1 cabinet optimized for temporary installations such as virtual production stages, the models can quickly and easily be assembled and dismantled using locating pins for simple alignment and a tool-free lever locking mechanism.

To streamline maintenance, the CAPRI enables module blocks to be changed from the rear. A status indicator light makes identifying blocks that need to be serviced.

Sony expects to begin shipping CAPRI sometime in the winter, it said.

See Sony at InfoComm 2025 booth 2001.

More information is available on the company’s website.