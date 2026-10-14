LTN, Sony Integrate Cloud Media Management, Real-Time Playout

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN has integrated its LTN Schedule Playout with Sony’s Ci Media Cloud, bringing together cloud-based media management and real-time linear playout.

The integration gives media organizations a streamlined way to access, manage and move content between two environments.

Ci provides cloud-based capabilities for storing, organizing, reviewing and collaborating on media, while LTN Schedule Playout enables media companies to originate, manage and automate full-time linear channels and live programming.

Channel creators can leverage the complementary capabilities of both to access their Ci library from within interface of LTN Schedule Playout, preview available media and seamlessly use assets in seconds.

The workflow also enables automatic transfer of file assets and livestream recordings from LTN Schedule Playout into Ci, establishing a bi-directional connection that reduces manual steps and makes content movement more efficient.

“Media companies need technology that works together without adding another layer of operational complexity,” said Rick Young, senior vice president of Global Products at LTN. “By integrating Ci directly with LTN Schedule Playout, we’re connecting best-in-class cloud media management with proven real-time playout and automation capabilities.”

(Image credit: PMM)

The integration is already supporting real-world broadcast operations through work with joint customer Public Media Management (PMM), demonstrating how cloud-based media management and real-time linear playout can work together within an operational production environment.

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Users can visually browse and preview assets stored in Ci without leaving the LTN environment, rather than relying on conventional object-storage interfaces. Selected content can then move directly into the playout workflow, simplifying file handling while preserving visibility throughout the process.

The collaboration addresses demand from broadcasters, public media organizations and other content owners for interoperable technologies that bridge cloud-based media tools with the real-time infrastructure needed to originate and deliver linear channels for broadcast, pay TV, FAST and streaming platforms.

“Ci is built to make media more accessible and collaborative across increasingly cloud-based workflows. Our work with LTN extends that value directly into linear playout, giving mutual customers a more connected and efficient way to move content from media management through to air,” said David Rosen, vice president of Cloud Applications and Services at Sony Electronics.