OSLO, Norway—Bridge Technologies’ VB440 production probe now supports both monitoring and signal generation for Apple ProRes video streams.

The addition extends the VB440’s format support, allowing production teams working with ProRes—whether in acquisition, live or postproduction—to apply the same depth of analysis and creative tools they rely on for SMPTE ST 2110 and other IP-based workflows.

Apple ProRes is a visually lossless, intra-frame codec developed for professional live and postproduction. Unlike delivery formats that store only a fraction of frames and interpolate the rest, ProRes stores each frame independently, enabling smooth editing and precise color grading without generational quality loss.

Its 10-bit depth and 4:2:2 chroma subsampling preserve significantly more color and tonal information than 8-bit delivery formats. Critically, ProRes can be deployed throughout the entire production chain without requiring format conversion at each stage. This eliminates cascade failures at conversion points, making ProRes workflows inherently more stable and predictable.

The probe can now generate ProRes signals, as well as support the format so it can bemonitored and used within the VB440’s suite of tools and functions. This capability accelerates setup times and enables early error detection for remote production teams working against the clock, without the cost of additional specialist signal-generator appliances or the logistical burden of unpacking gear that may not be needed until further along in the workflow.

These placeholder signals can test network reliability, measure latency and verify synchronization across the IP fabric, even for elements not yet integrated into the studio setup. The company has also added IPMX signal generation and 16-channel audio generation to the VB440.

More information is available on the company’s website.