Avid, Google Extend Strategic Partnership, Showcase Collaboration At IBC2026

BURLINGTON, Mass., and SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Avid and Google Cloud have expanded their strategic partnership with the introduction of browser-based Avid Media Composer and an upgraded Avid Content Core content data platform and are showcasing their agentic workflow at IBC2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

By embedding Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise and Google BigQuery directly into Avid’s post-production environment alongside media-specific AI agents and Avid tools, creators can remove the constraints of physical hardware and administrative friction. As a result, editors and directors can collaborate seamlessly from anywhere, automate repetitive tasks and focus on storytelling.

Media production houses today face two competing pressures. Content demand is soaring, yet creative teams remain bogged down by administrative overhead. Editors often spend substantial portions of their day tagging footage, organizing timelines and searching through fragmented archives. Additionally, professional editing historically has required heavy, on-premises workstations, making adoption of remote global collaboration slow and cost-prohibitive.

The next phase of the Avid and Google Cloud partnership embeds Gemini Enterprise directly into Media Composer and Content Core to accelerate the creative process. Connecting an intelligent, searchable media archive directly to a browser-based timeline X streamlines media discovery and timeline organization bottlenecks.

The expanded partnership included four tech integrations, including:

Browser-based Media Composer and agentic editing, making the editing solution available in the Google Chrome Browser, enabling creators to edit timelines in Avid Content Core. Within Media Composer, agentic AI capabilities in Avid’s Ready to Edit allow editors to use natural language prompts to sync media, transcribe and align dialog and organize project bins, putting the focus back on editorial storytelling.

Semantic search in Content Core to speed up media discovery. Using Google Cloud technologies to analyze and enrich media as it is imported, Avid Content Core and Gemini Enterprise automatically generate transcripts and semantic descriptions, eliminating hours of manual logging.

Connected workflows from newsroom to timeline. Through Content Core Insights—built with Gemini Enterprise and BigQuery—organizations can bridge the data gap between how content is produced and how it performs. Newsrooms can plan stories and assign teams in Content Core Planning and Rundown, which coordinate assignments, resources, and program rundowns, while editors can pull matching footage into their timelines via natural language search. Final cuts then sync back to broadcast programming.

Content Core Insights—built with Gemini Enterprise and BigQuery—organizations can bridge the data gap between how content is produced and how it performs. Newsrooms can plan stories and assign teams in Content Core Planning and Rundown, which coordinate assignments, resources, and program rundowns, while editors can pull matching footage into their timelines via natural language search. Final cuts then sync back to broadcast programming. Flexible, secure hybrid cloud deployment. The Avid Content Core Site Engine links customer Google Cloud environments directly to Content Core, ensuring media processing, production intelligence and agentic workflows are managed centrally, while compute and high-res assets remain in the user’s own cloud environment.

See Avid at IBC2026 stand 7.B59 and Google in the Accelerator Program location in Hall 14 and Content Everywhere community in Hall 5.

More information is available on the Avid website.