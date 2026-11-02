Matthew Wallis Joins TBD Post as Head of Post and Operations

AUSTIN, Texas—Matthew Wallis has joined postproduction studio TBD Post here as its new head of post and operations.

Wallis has been a producer and postproduction supervisor for more than 20 years, with credits including co-creator and co-executive producer on Showtime’s Emmy Award-winning “Disgraced” and as head of post on the Emmy and Critics’ Choice Award nominated-series “High Profits.”

In his new role at TBD Post, Wallis will oversee staff, technology, strategy and workflow across editorial, color, VFX, sound and finishing and will lead projects from bid through delivery. The post house’s client roster includes streaming services Apple TV, Netflix and The Walt Disney Co. as well as content creators such as Markiplier.

"I've worked with TBD since the company started, first as a client, then as a producer,” Wallis said. “I knew what this team could do long before I considered joining, and that's most of why I did. After 20 years building the systems that let creative people do their best work, I'm bringing all of it here, starting the way I always do, by listening and asking a lot of questions.”

TBD’s most recent credits include Markiplier’s “Iron Lung,” Netflix’s “The Long Game” and Apple TV documentary “Fathom,” as well as commercials for brands such as Range Rover, EA, Bacardi and Dodge.

"Matt has sat in our suites and theaters as a client for over a decade. He's seen our work from the other side of the glass, and he knows exactly where we can go next," said Ted Griffis, who co-founded TBD Post with colorist Brandon Thomas in 2012. "Handing him the reins on operations frees the rest of us to stay hands-on with the craft and keep raising the bar for our clients."