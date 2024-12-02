Blue Lucy Establishes U.S. Division; Taps Dina Behar Hevert as VP, Americas

PASO ROBLES, Calif.—Blue Lucy, a London-based media technology company, has set up a U.S. division here and named Dina Behar Hevert as vice president for the Americas.

Blue Lucy counts BBC Studios, Banijay Rights and Blue Ant Media among the customers that use its flagship BLAM integration, workflow orchestration and media management product. At this year’s IBC Show in Amsterdam, Blue Lucy launched BOLT, an asset portal that allows executives to receive, review and share content with no need for technical expertise, the company said.

Behar Hevert has worked in the media and entertainment industry for nearly 20 years. She brings a depth of industry knowledge and extensive contacts to Blue Lucy, the company said.

Beginning her career in broadcast transmission roles at Globecast, Fox Sports and The Switch before moving into business development for localization companies including SDI Media, SPG Studios and Deluxe, Behar Hevert most recently worked as vice president of business development for language-customization company The Kitchen, Blue Ant said.

“What attracted me to Blue Lucy is that their products answer a very real need in both the traditional media and entertainment world and in the broader media market,” Behar Hevert said. “In particular, the flexibility they provide for integrating multiple tools into existing technology stacks is really impressive and I am genuinely excited to introduce Blue Lucy’s solutions to the U.S. market.”

As vice president for the Americas, Behar Hevert is responsible for growing the company’s U.S. customer base and recruiting local staff. She reports to CEO Julian Wright and joins the senior management team.

“Expanding our team into the U.S. is a natural next step for Blue Lucy and part of our strategic plan for growth,” Wright said. “It was critical that we find the right person to help establish our first international division—someone who is enthusiastic about the value our products deliver and who has a deep understanding of the local market. We’ve found that in Dina and we’re thrilled to have her on board.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the company’s website.