NABLF’s ‘Celebration of Service’ Special to Air Starting Nov. 28
One-hour syndicated special honoring stations’ public-service efforts will run through Dec. 27
WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation said the one-hour “2026 Celebration of Service to America” television special will begin airing on stations nationwide starting Nov. 28.
The syndicated program, now in its seventh year, is designed to spotlight how broadcasters “go above and beyond to respond to community needs, influence change and make a lasting difference,” NABLF said. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall, the special will run through Dec. 27.
“Across America, local television and radio stations step up to keep people safe, investigate wrongdoing, encourage civic engagement and deliver the news their audiences depend on,” NABLF President Michelle Duke said. “We are proud to recognize these broadcasters for their extraordinary commitment to public service and the meaningful difference they make in the communities they serve every day.”
Presenters set to appear on the program include Kate Snow, senior national correspondent, NBC News; Mario Lopez, host of “On With Mario Lopez” and co-host of “The Balancing Act”; Nate Burleson, co-host of “CBS Mornings” and panelist on “The NFL Today”; Pierre Thomas, chief justice correspondent, ABC News; Art Edmonds, host, “Home for Good”; Aishah Hasnie, White House correspondent and “Fox News Live“ anchor, Fox News; and Steve Gorman, morning host on KQRS-FM Minneapolis and founding member of rock group The Black Crowes.
The special will feature these stations and broadcast groups:
- WIKY-FM, Evansville, Ind.
- KOLN-TV, Lincoln, Neb.
- WCVB-TV, Boston
- WYMG-FM, Springfield, Ill.
- KFSN-TV, Fresno, Calif.
- WSB-AM, Atlanta
- WRAL-TV, Raleigh, N.C.
- “Purple Daily Podcast,” Minneapolis
- Morgan Murphy Media, KXLY Brands
- Hearst Television
The highlighted stations were honored June 9 at the NABLF’s Celebration of Service to America Awards Gala at The Anthem in Washington, where fire safety and building products manufacturer Kidde also received the foundation’s Corporate Leadership Award.
The Walt Disney Co. supported the special with sales and distribution efforts and Nielsen provided audience measurement services, NABLF said.
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For information on where to watch the special on local stations throughout the U.S., visit its tune-in website.
Mike Demenchuk is content manager of TV Tech and content director of the NAB Show Daily, taking on those roles after serving as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2017. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and had served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the TV Tech print magazine and website, and manages content and production of the NAB Show Daily and other special projects.