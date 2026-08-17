Moments Lab To Feature Studio, Enhanced AI Editorial Intelligence At IBC 2026

PARIS and NEW YORK—Moments Labs will showcase Studio, an intuitive editing workspace with AI-based capabilities that helps production companies turn moments from their existing video catalogs into branded, publish-ready content, during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Studio closes the gap between discovering valuable moments in a video catalog and activating them at scale.

“Audiences increasingly find and follow their favorite shows on social and video-sharing platforms, yet the content that could engage them and build loyalty often remains buried in an IP owner’s archive,” said Phil Petitpont, Moments Lab CEO and co-founder. “Getting short-form content out quickly and consistently has traditionally required very manual work across multiple tools. Now, teams can find the right clips to edit, brand and publish, all without leaving Moments Lab.”

Studio brings clips into the editing workflow from Moments Lab using the company’s Discovery Agent. Teams can assemble a story, pick a one-click hook and use AI to support the rest of the process, including automatic vertical reframing, captioning, branded text and overlays. Finished clips can be published directly to social platforms, without the need for export or re-upload.

At IBC2026, Moments Lab will also unveil the latest improvements to MXT, the multimodal AI that underpins the platform’s editorial intelligence. It now understands scenes, actions and show-specific context in greater depth, while processing videos up to 50% faster.

Together, Studio and the latest AI improvements help social and digital teams move from finding the right moment, to creating and publishing branded social video in one connected workflow.

See Moments Lab at IBC 2026 stand 1.D12.

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