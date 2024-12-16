Moments Lab, Bitcentral Partner on AI-Powered Content Enrichment and Discovery for Newsrooms

PARIS and NEW YORK—AI and video search company Moments Lab has announced its integration with Bitcentral. The integration enables Bitcentral Oasis MAM users to enrich their media assets with powerful, AI-generated metadata while retaining their on-prem or fusion hybrid storage architecture, the two companies reported.

“We’re excited to offer Moments Lab’s cutting-edge AI indexing technology to our Oasis MAM customers and provide further efficiency to news production workflows,” Bitcentral chief operating officer Sam Peterson said.

Moments Lab’s public API can be used to integrate its MXT-1.5 multimodal AI with Oasis. MXT-1.5 combines what it sees and hears in videos to generate rich metadata, including human-like descriptions of what’s happening in every shot and sequence.

Bitcentral’s collaborative Oasis MAM software is a popular media workflow solution for news production, with field-centric tools that seamlessly connect remote teams with TV studios to push stories quicker.

“Integrating our multimodal AI indexing technology with Bitcentral’s Oasis MAM puts enhanced content search and discovery at news teams’ fingertips,” said Frederic Petitpont, Moments Lab co-founder and chief technology officer. “It means they’ll be able to instantly find the media assets they need to build and publish stories faster than ever.”

Moments Lab’s API works by analyzing media files (proxy or original) from on-prem or cloud storage. Media assets are processed and enriched by MXT-1.5, which detects faces, text, logos, landmarks, objects, actions, context, shot types, and speech to generate a semantic, human-like description of the content for increased searchability. The output can be reviewed and validated in either Moments Lab or directly in the Oasis MAM.

More information about Moments Lab and Bitcentral’s solutions can be found on their respective websites: momentslab.com/features/mxt-1-5 and bitcentral.com/core-news/oasis.