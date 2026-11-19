Skydance Corp. said it will combine Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios into one division, called "Warner Bros. Television Studios," which will officially launch in early 2027.

Until then, Warner Bros. Television Group and Paramount Television Studios will continue to operate independently.

The announcement follows the completion of the Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger a month ago, under the new moniker “Skydance.”

In the new structure, Channing Dungey and Matt Thunell will serve as Presidents of Warner Bros. Television Studios, jointly leading the newly combined studio and reporting to George Cheeks, co-chair and chief content officer of Skydance TV. As previously announced, Dungey also serves as Chair of Skydance Global Cable Media, which combines the cable network portfolios of Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount, featuring more than 50 brands.



CBS Studios will continue to operate as a separate entity, headed by President David Stapf, who also reports to Cheeks. CBS Studios International, Skydance Sports Entertainment and See It Now Studios will operate under the CBS Studios umbrella.



Dungey and Thunell will jointly lead the new studio’s expansive and growing portfolio of scripted and unscripted programming, overseeing all creative departments. They will also oversee BET Studios and Warner Bros. International Television Production’s studios worldwide.



The new Warner Bros. Television Studios will house more than 120 active television series.



“Bringing together two of the industry’s most prolific television studios creates a formidable creative engine, uniting extraordinary talent, resources, acclaimed programming and iconic franchises with the global scale to compete at the highest level,” Cheeks said. “With Channing and Matt at the helm, we have two exceptional leaders who understand what it takes to empower creative talent, foster bold ideas and deliver programming that resonates with audiences everywhere.

“Alongside CBS Studios, led by the incomparable David Stapf, Warner Bros. Television Studios gives us two world-class studios, with the breadth, depth and creative ambition to deliver for Skydance platforms and third-party partners across the industry,” he said.



Said Dungey: “Matt has extraordinary creative instincts, and a deep understanding of great storytelling. I couldn’t ask for a better partner as we bring these storied studios together. We have a unique opportunity to create something truly special for our creative partners and audiences around the world. I’m very excited to begin this new chapter.”



Whether the combined entity will lead to further layoffs is yet to be determined and in a memo, Cheeks told employees more details were to come, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We know there will be questions about what this means for individual teams,“ Cheeks said in the memo. “HR will share more information as plans are finalized.”

