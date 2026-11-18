BILBAO, Spain—Euskal Irrati Telebista (EITB), the Basque Country’s public media group, has completed the first phase of a five-studio renewal with the commissioning of a Lawo IP audio infrastructure in Studio 3 at its headquarters.

The installation is believed to be the first in Spain of Lawo’s HOME mc² DSP app—establishing a software-defined foundation for the media group’s Bilbao and Miramon sites. The project’s second phase is already underway.

Telefónica’s “Servicios Audiovisuales” (TSA) has served as the systems integrator for the project, leading the deployment and commissioning of the new IP-based audio infrastructure across EITB’s Bilbao and Miramon sites. The project includes a fully engineered architecture based on SMPTE ST 2110 with a dedicated network, synchronization and control layers ensuring seamless integration of audio processing, I/O and management systems within a unified environment.

TSA delivered a fully redundant and segmented network architecture, incorporating PTP-based synchronization, dual network topologies and high-availability design principles. This approach enables dynamic resource allocation across studios, simplifies system operation and ensures a scalable and future-ready platform aligned with the transition towards software-defined production workflows.

At the heart of the upgrade is a 58‑fader Lawo mc²56 MkIII surface engineered for IP operation in an SMPTE ST 2110-native architecture with full support of AES67 and RAVENNA. In EITB’s configuration, the mc²56 MkIII does not rely on a traditional dedicated DSP core. Instead, all mixing, routing and signal processing are executed by the HOME mc² DSP app running on redundant COTS servers, turning the surface into a fully IP‑native control layer tied to a virtualized compute backbone. This decoupling provides elasticity, allowing EITB to pool DSP resources and reassign capacity between studios as demand shifts.

The HOME mc² DSP app currently delivers 512 fully equipped DSP channels and can be expanded by license to 2,048, enabling future Bilbao studios to come online without additional hardware. Beyond capacity gains, the software‑based model shortens commissioning, reduces physical failure points, and supports rapid workflow reconfiguration—benefits that align closely with the EBU’s Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) vision, where modular microservices and shared compute clusters power agile production. Lawo’s DMF‑aligned HOME Apps ecosystem illustrates how entire processing environments can be switched and scaled at the software layer, underscoring the future‑oriented nature of EITB’s investment.

A redundant cluster of Lawo’s HOME platform provides the IP‑native management and orchestration platform. Built on a cloud‑native microservices architecture, HOME handles device discovery, authentication, parameter control and secure stream routing with native support for SMPTE ST 2110, AES67 and NMOS IS‑04/05 to onboard Lawo‑native and third‑party devices.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

High‑density connectivity is ensured by multiple Power Core Gateway nodes that bridge legacy and IP domains. Each gateway provides up to 512 RAVENNA/AES67/ST 2110‑30 channels and 256 MADI channels and modular slots for MIC, Line, AES3, Dante and GPIO, making hybrid operation straightforward throughout the transition.

AIOX extender frames add 64 channels per unit and scale to 1,280 channels per Power Core for large ingest or multi‑studio scenarios, giving EITB ample headroom without architectural change.

More information is available on the TSA and Lawo websites.